Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)

Akzo Nobel Q3 EBIT down at 383 million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::‍AKZONOBEL PUBLISHES Q3 2017 RESULTS​.Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 3.62 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.60 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 ‍EBIT AT EUR 383 MILLION (2016: EUR 442 MILLION)​.Q3 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 216 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 285 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 ‍ADJUSTED EPS AT EUR 1.07 (2016: EUR 1.20)​.‍EBIT FOR 2017 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH 2016​.‍ANTICIPATE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS FOR EMEA (EXCLUDING UK), NORTH AMERICA AND ASIA, WHILE LATIN AMERICA IS EXPECTED TO STABILIZE​.‍INDUSTRY SPECIFIC HEADWINDS CONTINUE, INCLUDING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL PRICES AND CHALLENGES FOR MARINE AND PROTECTIVE COATINGS​.‍EBIT OUTLOOK REVISED DUE TO ONGOING INDUSTRY SPECIFIC HEADWINDS AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS​.‍EUR 1 BILLION SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND AS ADVANCE PROCEEDS TO BE PAID ON DECEMBER 7, 2017​.

AkzoNobel intends to start construction of a demonstration plant in 2018

Sept 29 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::INTENDS TO START CONSTRUCTION OF A DEMONSTRATION PLANT IN 2018.AKZONOBEL DEVELOPS NOVEL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO MANUFACTURE A WIDE RANGE OF ETHYLENE AMINES.RANGE OF ETHYLENE AMINES TARGETED INCLUDES DETA (DIETHYLENETRIAMINE) AND TETA (TRIETHYLENETETRAMINE).

Akzo Nobel to build EHEC plant​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::‍STUDIES PLANS TO BUILD WORLD-CLASS EHEC PLANT​.THE STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF 2017.

Akzo Nobel announces Maarten de Vries as CFO

Sept 19 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::AKZO NOBEL TODAY ANNOUNCES MAARTEN DE VRIES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO), STARTING JANUARY 1, 2018.

AkzoNobel EGM appoints Thierry Vanlancker as member of Board of Management

Sept 8 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::REG-AKZONOBEL EGM APPOINTS THIERRY VANLANCKER AS MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT.

Akzo Nobel CFO Maëlys Castella to step down due to health reasons

Sept 8 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::REG-AKZONOBEL CFO MAËLYS CASTELLA ON LEAVE OF ABSENCE DUE TO HEALTH REASONS.‍CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MEMBER OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT WILL STEP DOWN DUE TO HEALTH REASONS​.‍FOLLOWING AN ANTICIPATED RECOVERY, MAËLYS IS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO AKZONOBEL IN A SENIOR MANAGEMENT ROLE​.‍ANNOUNCED CURRENT GROUP CONTROLLER HANS DE VRIESE AS INTERIM CFO​.‍IN MEANTIME, INITIATING FULL INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT​.

Akzo Nobel cuts 2017 EBIT guidance

Sept 8 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::REG-AKZONOBEL ANNOUNCES NEW MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE AND MEASURES TO ENSURE DELIVERY OF 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE.‍COMPANY IS IMPLEMENTING A RANGE OF MEASURES TO MITIGATE CURRENT MARKET CHALLENGES​.‍NEW MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE AND ADDITIONAL MEASURES ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED TO ENSURE ONGOING DELIVERY OF AKZONOBEL 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE​.‍ SEPARATION OF SPECIALTY CHEMICALS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR APRIL 2018.‍SEPARATION OF SPECIALTY CHEMICALS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR APRIL 2018​.SEES ‍EBIT FOR 2017 HIGHER THAN 2016 ALTHOUGH LESS THAN PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED INCREASE OF EUR 100 MILLION.​.EXPECTS TO DELIVER A STRONGER 2017 THAN 2016, TO HELP ENSURE WE ACHIEVE OUR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE - CEO.NEW STRUCTURE WILL BE BASED ON FOUR REGIONAL PAINTS BUSINESS UNITS AND FOUR INTEGRATED COATINGS BUSINESS UNITS.

Akzo Nobel Aerospace Coatings partners with HiscoMex in Mexico

Aug 31 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::AKZONOBEL AEROSPACE COATINGS EXPANDS ITS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK BY PARTNERING WITH HISCOMEX, DISTRIBUTOR IN MEXICO.

Akzo Nobel reaches agreement with Elliott

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel Nv : :AKZONOBEL REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT.REG-AKZONOBEL REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT.AKZO NOBEL NV - ‍AGREEMENT INCLUDES ALIGNMENT ON AKZONOBEL STRATEGY TO FULLY SEPARATE SPECIALTY CHEMICALS​.ELLIOTT WILL SUPPORT APPOINTMENT OF MR. THIERRY VANLANCKER AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF AKZONOBEL.AKZONOBEL AND ELLIOTT HAVE ALSO AGREED, SUBJECT TO TERMS OF A STANDSTILL AGREEMENT, TO SEEK TO SUSPEND ALL ONGOING LITIGATION FOR AT LEAST THREE MONTHS.‍AKZONOBEL AND ELLIOTT AGREED, SUBJECT TO TERMS OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT, TO SEEK TO SUSPEND ONGOING LITIGATION FOR AT LEAST 3 MTHS​.AKZO NOBEL - ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS; SUE CLARK AND PATRICK THOMAS‍​.AKZO NOBEL -INTENDS TO NOMINATE A THIRD NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER.

KKR, CVC Capital have begun working on joint offer for Akzo Nobel's specialty chemicals division - Bloomberg

July 27 (Reuters) - :KKR & Co and CVC Capital Partners have begun working on a joint offer for Akzo Nobel NV's specialty chemicals division - Bloomberg, citing sources.Advent International, Apollo Global also considering bids for Akzo Nobel NV's specialty chemicals division, which could be valued at more than 9 billion euros - Bloomberg.