AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)

AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd :AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent.Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.83.AltaGas Ltd - ‍AltaGas continues to expect to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016​.AltaGas Ltd - ‍normalized funds from operations are expected to grow by a high single digit percentage in 2017 ​.

AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal

Oct 2 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd :AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A and provides update on north pine and ridley island propane export terminal.AltaGas Ltd - ‍$125 million project was completed slightly ahead of schedule and approximately $5 million under budget​.AltaGas Ltd - construction is tracking on budget and ripet is expected to be in service by Q1 of 2019.AltaGas Ltd - ‍north pine ngl separation facility is tracking under budget and ahead of its previous schedule of Q1 of 2018​.AltaGas Ltd - ‍north pine NGL separation facility online date now expected in early December 2017​.

AltaGas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72

July 27 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd ::Altagas Ltd. Reports strong second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72.Q2 FFO per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.AltaGas Ltd qtrly normalized net income C$0.17 per share.AltaGas Ltd says AltaGas now expects to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016.AltaGas Ltd - turnaround at gordondale facility is scheduled in Q3 of 2017 but is not expected to have a material impact on normalized EBITDA.AltaGas Ltd qtrly revenue C$539 million versus C$426 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.11, revenue view C$631.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada

May 5 (Reuters) - Altagas Ltd :Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada.Altagas Ltd - Co, Royal Vopak have entered into a joint venture and will invest together in development of Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal.Altagas Ltd - Project is to be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per annum, with approximately 96,000 cubic meters of storage capacity.Altagas Ltd - Royal Vopak will take a 30 percent interest in Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal.Altagas Ltd - Facility is expected to be commissioned in Q1 2019.Vopak and Altagas "will explore potential to expand their relationship on Ridley Island".

AltaGas Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$1.01

April 26 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd ::AltaGas Ltd reports record 2017 first quarter results.Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$1.01.AltaGas Ltd says Altagas expects capital expenditures in range of $600 to $650 million for 2017.AltaGas Ltd - gas and power maintenance capital is expected to be approximately $25 to $35 million of total capital expenditures in 2017.Corporation has approximately $1.9 billion available under its credit facilities as at March 31, 2017.AltaGas Ltd -2017 committed capital program expected to be funded through internally-generated cash flow, premium dividend, among others.AltaGas Ltd - for 2017, normalized funds from operations are expected to grow by approximately a high single digit percentage.AltaGas Ltd - as part of financing strategy for WGL acquisition, larger asset sales may be undertaken in 2017, subject to market conditions.AltaGas Ltd - any asset sale related to WGL acquisition if undertaken, may adversely impact 2017 outlook for normalized EBITDA and normalized FFO.

Altagas Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$1.04

Altagas Ltd : Altagas Ltd reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results . Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$1.04 . Altagas Ltd says expects to deliver approximately high single digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016 . Altagas Ltd - qtrly revenue $661 mln versus $580 million . Altagas Ltd- power and utilities segments are expected to generate approximately 75 percent of 2017 normalized EBITDA . Q4 revenue view C$620.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 FFO per share view C$0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees normal seasonal weather in 2017 compared to unfavorable weather in 2016 . Ridley Island propane export terminal construction expected to begin in Q1 of 2017 . Altagas Ltd - expects capital expenditures in range of $550 to $650 million for 2017 .Altagas Ltd- normalized funds from operations are also expected to increase by approximately high single digit percentage growth for 2017.

ALTAGAS LTD ANNOUNCES $200 MLN PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING

Altagas Ltd : ALTAGAS LTD. ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING . WILL ISSUE 8 MILLION CUMULATIVE 5-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES K .NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO REDUCE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS.

Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal

Altagas Ltd : To acquire WGL Holdings Inc in C$8.4 billion transaction . Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share . Will relocate headquarters of its U.S. power business to WGL Holdings Inc's service region . Says upon closing of acquisition, Altagas Ltd will have approximately c$22 billion of high quality, low risk, long-lived assets . Altagas Ltd says boards of directors of Altagas and WGL have unanimously approved transaction, which is expected to close by end of Q2 of 2018 . Altagas Ltd - transaction represents a total enterprise value of c$8.4 billion, including assumption of approximately c$2.4 billion of debt . Altagas - EPS accretion of about 7-9 percent with normalized funds ffo accretion of over 20 percent in first full year of operations after deal . Altagas ltd - target of 8-10 percent annual dividend growth through 2021, while reducing altagas ltd.'s dividend payout ratios . Altagas ltd - transaction is not subject to any financing contingency and altagas has a fully committed US$4.95 billion bridge financing facility for deal . Altagas ltd - permanent financing of deal expected to be achieved through approximate $400 million private placement of subscription receipts to omers.

Altagas Ltd announces $2.5 billion subscription receipt offering

Altagas Ltd - : Altagas Ltd announces $2.5 billion subscription receipt offering comprised of $2.1 billion bought deal and $400 million private placement . Says to issue 67.8 million subscription receipts, on a bought deal basis, at an issue price of $31.00 per subscription receipt .Net proceeds from public offering, private placement will be used to partially finance $8.4 billion acquisition of WGL holdings.

AltaGas announces positive FID on Canada's west coast propane export terminal

AltaGas Ltd : AltaGas announces positive FID on Canada's first West Coast propane export terminal . AltaGas Ltd - executed long-term agreements securing land tenure along with rail and marine infrastructure on Ridley Island . AltaGas Ltd says will proceed with construction, ownership and operation of Ridley export terminal . AltaGas Ltd -Ridley export terminal will be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per year and is estimated to cost approximately $450 - $500 million . AltaGas Ltd - along with FID, AltaGas will be offering a third party option to take an equity position of up to 30 percent in Ridley export terminal . AltaGas - expects to underpin at least 40 percent of Ridley export terminal throughput under tolling arrangements with producers and other suppliers . AltaGas - Ridley export terminal will be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per year and is estimated to cost approximately $450 - $500 million .AltaGas Ltd - AltaGas will be offering a third party option to take an equity position of up to 30 percent in Ridley export terminal.