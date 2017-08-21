Edition:
Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)

ALARK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.22TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.04TL (+0.56%)
Prev Close
7.18TL
Open
7.21TL
Day's High
7.34TL
Day's Low
7.17TL
Volume
3,190,607
Avg. Vol
1,853,199
52-wk High
7.47TL
52-wk Low
3.60TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alarko Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 63.1 million lira
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 02:37am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - ALARKO HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 193.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 121.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 63.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 8.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Alarko Holding Q1 net profit down at 17.1 million lira
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 11:23am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - ALARKO HOLDING ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 140.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 84.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Alarko Holding unit Alsim Alarko submits best bid for Havaray line tender
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 11:54am EDT 

Alarko Holding : Unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi submitted best bid for Sefakoy-Halkali-Basaksehir Havaray Line tender . Company is notified about decision by the tender commission on March 28 .Tender bid value at 1.29 billion lira ($356.16 million)(excluding VAT).  Full Article

Alarko Holding proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira/shr net FY dividend
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 11:33am EST 

Alarko Holding : Proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira ($0.0705) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.31 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend as of April 20.  Full Article

Alarko Holding FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 115.5 mln lira
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 11:18am EST 

Alarko Holding : FY 2016 net profit of 115.5 million lira ($30.87 million) versus loss of 125.1 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 590.9 million lira versus 505.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Alarko Holding Q2 net loss narrows to 8.0 million lira
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 01:46am EDT 

Alarko Holding AS : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 121.1 million lira versus 138.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss was 8.0 million lira versus loss of 8.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Alarko Holding Q1 net profit jumps to 124.1 million lira
Monday, 9 May 2016 10:49am EDT 

Alarko Holding AS : Q1 net profit of 124.1 million lira ($42.24 million) versus 10.5 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 84.7 million lira versus 87.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Alarko Holding AS unit Alsim Alarko signs agreement at EUR 42.4 mln
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 11:50am EDT 

Alarko Holding AS:Unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi Tesisleri ve Ticaret signs agreement at 42.4 million euros (excluding VAT) with Ministry of Transport Infrastructural Investments Directorate for Ankara Metro's additional electromagnetic works.  Full Article

Alarko Holding AS says consortium lead by unit ‍Alsim Alarko bids best price for tender in Kazakhstan​
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 10:50am EST 

Alarko Holding AS:Says consortium lead by unit ‍Alsim Alarko bids best price for PPP tender in Kazakhstan​.Sees consortium to start agreement negotiations in March for PPP tender for construction and operation of Alma-ata bypass road.  Full Article

Alarko Holding AS ‍units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Agir Makina to merge
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 11:12am EST 

Alarko Holding AS:Units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Ağir Makina to merge on basis of Jan. 31, 2016 balance sheets.Two units to merge into Alsim Alarko Sanayi by transfer of all the assets and liabilities of the other unit.  Full Article

