Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)

Alarko Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 63.1 million lira

Aug 21 (Reuters) - ALARKO HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 193.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 121.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 63.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 8.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Alarko Holding Q1 net profit down at 17.1 million lira

May 9 (Reuters) - ALARKO HOLDING ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 140.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 84.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Alarko Holding unit Alsim Alarko submits best bid for Havaray line tender

Alarko Holding : Unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi submitted best bid for Sefakoy-Halkali-Basaksehir Havaray Line tender . Company is notified about decision by the tender commission on March 28 .Tender bid value at 1.29 billion lira ($356.16 million)(excluding VAT).

Alarko Holding proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira/shr net FY dividend

Alarko Holding : Proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira ($0.0705) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.31 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend as of April 20.

Alarko Holding FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 115.5 mln lira

Alarko Holding : FY 2016 net profit of 115.5 million lira ($30.87 million) versus loss of 125.1 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 590.9 million lira versus 505.4 million lira year ago.

Alarko Holding Q2 net loss narrows to 8.0 million lira

Alarko Holding AS : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 121.1 million lira versus 138.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss was 8.0 million lira versus loss of 8.8 million lira year ago.

Alarko Holding Q1 net profit jumps to 124.1 million lira

Alarko Holding AS : Q1 net profit of 124.1 million lira ($42.24 million) versus 10.5 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 84.7 million lira versus 87.8 million lira year ago.

Alarko Holding AS unit Alsim Alarko signs agreement at EUR 42.4 mln

Alarko Holding AS:Unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi Tesisleri ve Ticaret signs agreement at 42.4 million euros (excluding VAT) with Ministry of Transport Infrastructural Investments Directorate for Ankara Metro's additional electromagnetic works.

Alarko Holding AS says consortium lead by unit ‍Alsim Alarko bids best price for tender in Kazakhstan​

Alarko Holding AS:Says consortium lead by unit ‍Alsim Alarko bids best price for PPP tender in Kazakhstan​.Sees consortium to start agreement negotiations in March for PPP tender for construction and operation of Alma-ata bypass road.

Alarko Holding AS ‍units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Agir Makina to merge

Alarko Holding AS:Units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Ağir Makina to merge on basis of Jan. 31, 2016 balance sheets.Two units to merge into Alsim Alarko Sanayi by transfer of all the assets and liabilities of the other unit.