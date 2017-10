Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Allahabad Bank ::Says appointed B K Mitra as CFO.Says S L Jain ceases to be CFO of bank.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Allahabad Bank :June quarter net profit 288.4 million rupees versus net loss of 5.65 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 41.48 billion rupees versus 45.70 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 13.35 billion rupees versus 13.31 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 13.85 percent versus 13.09 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 8.96 percent versus 8.92 percent previous quarter.

May 18 (Reuters) - Allahabad Bank :Says approved raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 billion.Allahabad bank - approved raising additional tier 1 capital worth up to INR 20 billion and tier 2 capital worth up to INR 10 billion during FY 2017-2018.

May 17 (Reuters) - Allahabad Bank :March quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.81 billion rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 43.72 billion rupees versus 44.97 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 14.30 billion rupees versus 24.87 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 13.09 percent versus 12.51 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 8.92 percent versus 8.65 percent previous quarter.

May 2 (Reuters) - Allahabad Bank :Retirement of Rakesh Sethi, chairman and managing director from bank's services upon superannuation.

Allahabad Bank :Says board accorded in-principle approval for merger of unit Allbank Finance Ltd with bank.

Allahabad Bank : June-quarter net loss 5.65 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.47 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter interest earned 45.70 billion rupees versus 49.18 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPA 12.33 percent versus 9.76 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 8.69 percent versus 6.76 percent previous quarter . June-quarter provisions 13.31 billion rupees versus 8.55 billion rupees year ago .

Allahabad Bank : Board approves raising of capital of upto 5 billion rupees by preferential issue . Approved raising capital via preferential issue of up to 440 million rupees to India government . Approved raising additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital up to 10 billion rupees each . Approved raising capital via QIP worth up to 5 billion rupees .

Allahabad Bank : RBI has imposed penalty of INR 20 million .

Allahabad Bank : India government raises stake in co by 5.83 percent to 67.21 percent .