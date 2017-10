Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS (ALBRK.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Albaraka Turk authorizes banks for initial $100.0 mln murabaha syndication loan

Sept 5 (Reuters) - ALBARAKA TURK ::AUTHORIZES TO SECURE USD 100.0 MILLION MURABAHA SYNDICATION LOAN WITH 367 DAYS MATURITY.LEADING BANKS ARE ABC ISLAMIC BANK (E.C.), NOOR BANK PJSC AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK‍​.

Albaraka Turk reports Q1 net profit of 35.8 million lira

April 28 (Reuters) - Albaraka Turk :Q1 net profit of 35.8 million lira ($10.07 million) versus 63.1 million lira year ago.Q1 net profit share income of 318.4 million lira versus 277.6 million lira year ago.

Albaraka Turk revises proposition for FY 2016 dividend

Albaraka Turk : Revises proposition for FY 2016 dividend .New proposition to pay 0.0411 lira net dividend per share for FY 2016.

Albaraka Turk FY 2016 net profit down at 217.6 mln lira

Albaraka Turk : FY 2016 net profit share income of 1.02 billion lira ($281.45 million)versus 885.7 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit of 217.6 million lira versus 302.9 million lira year ago.

Albaraka Turk proposes 2016 dividend of 0.04881 lira/shr

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS : Said on Friday proposed to pay 2016 dividend of gross 0.05742 lira ($0.0158) and net 0.04881 lira per share . The proposed dividend will be paid on April 12 .Decided to appoint acting General Manager Melikşah UTKU as General Manager.

Albaraka Turk Q2 net profit down at 65.5 mln lira

Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 profit share income 530.2 million lira ($176.36 million) versus 483.8 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 65.5 million lira versus profit of 76.7 million lira year ago.

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS:Proposes to distribute gross 50.4 million lira ($17.36 million) as first FY 2015 dividend.Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend on April 5.Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.056 lira, net ‍0.0476​ lira per share.

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS Says to start buyback as of Jan. 15

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS:Says to start buyback as of Jan. 15 that was announced on March 25, 2015.Says buyback program will end on March 25, 2018 ‍​.