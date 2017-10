Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cellectis says FDA places clinical hold of UCART123 studies following fatality

Sept 5 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA ::ANNOUNCED TODAY HAVING RECEIVED NOTICE FROM FDA THAT CLINICAL HOLD WAS PLACED ON BOTH UCART123 ONGOING PHASE 1 STUDIES IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) AND IN BLASTIC PLASMACYTOID DENDRITIC CELL NEOPLASM (BPDCN).CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED AFTER CELLECTIS REPORTED ONE FATALITY IN BPDCN CLINICAL TRIAL (ABC STUDY).CELLECTIS IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH THE INVESTIGATORS AND THE FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME THE TRIALS WITH AN AMENDED PROTOCOL INCLUDING A LOWERED DOSING OF UCART123.

Cellectis reports Q2 operating loss of 18.0 million euros

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY FIRST AML PATIENT TREATED WITH UCART123 ENROLLMENT ONGOING.IND CLEARANCE GRANTED BY THE FDA TO SERVIER AND PFIZER RELATED TO PHASE I CLINICAL TRIALS OF UCART19 IN ALL PATIENTS.CLOSING OF THE CALYXT’S NASDAQ IPO WITH $64.4 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS TO CALYXT ON JULY 25, 2017.STRONG CASH POSITION OF $272 MILLION (€238 MILLION) AS OF JUNE 30, 2017.AT JUNE 30, 2017, CELLECTIS HAD € 237.6 MILLION IN TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS COMPARED TO € 258.5 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017.Q2 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME EUR 8.2 MLN VS 18.1 MLN YR AGO.Q2 OPERATING LOSS EUR 18.0 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 10.0 MLN YR AGO.Q2 NET LOSS EUR 24.1 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 6.3 MLN YR AGO.FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED AT JUNE 30, 2016 AND 2017, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES DECREASED BY €2.6 MILLION FROM €19.5 MILLION IN 2016 TO €16.9 MILLION IN 2017.

Cellectis is granted patent for CRISPR use in T-cells

July 24 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ABOUT THE GRANT BY THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE OF PATENT NO. EP3004337 FOR THE INVENTION OF USING RNA-GUIDED ENDONUCLEASES, SUCH AS CAS9 OR CPF1 FOR THE GENETIC ENGINEERING OF T-CELLS.THE PATENT WILL BE ISSUED ON AUGUST 2, 2017 .

