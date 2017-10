Aroundtown SA (ALCRE.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aroundtown raises 450 mln euros from capital increase

AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 75 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE, RESULTING IN EUR450 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS. OFFER PRICE PER NEW SHARE WAS FIXED AT EUR 6, RESULTING IN EUR 450 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS.

Aroundtown places 500 million pound fixed rate 12 years notes due 2029 under EMTN programme

AROUNDTOWN SUCCESSFULLY PLACES GBP 500 MILLION FIXED RATE 12 YEARS NOTES DUE 2029 UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME.

Aroundtown and its subsidiary AT Securities issue additional $200 mln perpetual subordinated notes​

AROUNDTOWN AND ITS SUBSIDIARY AT SECURITIES BV SUCCESSFULLY PLACE USD 200 MILLION IN A TAP OF USD PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED NOTES.

Aroundtown Property Holdings announces migration of company's seat to Luxembourg

AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC. UPDATES ON PROGRESS OF MIGRATION TO LUXEMBOURG AND DECISION TO DELIST FROM ALTERNEXT/EURONEXT AND FOCUS ON PRIME STANDARD FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE. RECEIVED TODAY OFFICIAL APPROVAL FROM CYPRIOT AUTHORITIES FOR MIGRATION OF COMPANY'S SEAT TO LUXEMBOURG. COMPANY EXPECTS PROCESS TO BE FINALIZED WITHIN COURSE OF AUGUST 2017. SHARES OF COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE TRADED ON PRIME STANDARD OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE ON XETRA TRADING SYSTEM. FOLLOWING ADMISSION OF CO'S SHARES TO TRADING ON FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE BOARD, DECIDED TO DELIST SHARES FROM ALTERNEXT MARKET OF PARIS STOCK EXCHANGE. DELISTING AS SOON AS IT WILL BE CONFIRMED BY EURONEXT SE.

Aroundtown Property Holdings Q1 rental and operating income increases by 128%

Q1 RENTAL AND OPERATING INCOME IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AT €114 MILLION, INCREASED +128% YOY. ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF +75% TO €93 MILLION FROM €53 MILLION IN Q1 2016. Q1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO €247 MILLION FROM €230 MILLION IN Q1 2016. EPRA NAV OF €4.2 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, AMOUNTING TO €5.2 PER SHARE, UP 6% FROM YE 2016. EQUITY RATIO STABLE AT 46%, INCREASING TO 51% ON A PRO FORMA BASIS. CASH AND LIQUID ASSETS AT €868 MILLION AS OF MARCH 2017.

Aroundtown Property Holdings announces uplisting to Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC. ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO PRIME STANDARD OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE. TRADING OF CO'S SHARES WILL COMMENCE ON JUNE 2; CO'S TRADING SYMBOL ON FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE/XETRA IS AT1.

Aroundtown Property Holdings launches capital increase

AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC. ANNOUNCES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 65 MILLION NEW SHARES AND AN OFFER TO HOLDERS OF OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS MATURING IN 2020 TO TENDER THEIR BONDS FOR CASH OR EXCHANGE INTO NEW SHARES. PURCHASE PRICE PER EUR 100,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT WILL BE BOND CLOSING PRICE ON 9 MAY 2017. NEW SHARES WILL CARRY FULL DIVIDEND RIGHTS AS OF 1 JANUARY 2017. NEW SHARES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING WITH COMPANY'S EXISTING SHARES, WITHOUT A PROSPECTUS, AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE INCLUDED IN EXISTING QUOTATION FOR COMPANY'S SHARES ON 12 MAY 2017 ('SETTLEMENT DATE').

Aroundtown Property Holdings announces launch of convertible bondholder consent to proposed transfer of seat to Luxembourg

Announces launch of convertible bondholder consent to proposed transfer of seat to Luxembourg.

Aroundtown Property Holdings lists shares following conversion of convertible bonds

Aroundtown Property Holdings to list 25,649,374 new shares as of April 19 following the conversion of unlisted convertible bonds.

Aroundtown Property Holdings FY rental and operating income up 119 pct at 274 million euros

Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC : Rental and operating income for FY 2016 at 274 million euros ($292.50 million), up 119 pct YOY . 2016 EBITDA amounted to 1,109 million euros, compared to 1,041 million euros in 2015 . FY net profit at 901 million euros . Updating dividend policy to 65 pct distribution of FFO I per share, effective for 2016 results, resulting in a dividend payout of 0.163 euro, up 220 pct from 2015 . EPRA NAV at 3.9 billion euros as of year-end 2016, an increase of 42 pct from 2.7 billion euros in december 2015 . Total assets amount to 8.1 billion euros at the end of 2016, up 82 pct from 4.4 billion euros in the end of 2015 .December 2016 EPRA NAV per share at 4.9 euros, up from 3.7 euros in December 2015.