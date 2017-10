Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALEM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Alembic Pharmaceuticals - gets EU GMP certificate for audit conducted at its formulation facility at Panelav from 8th to 10th Aug.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Says sold Baddi, Solan plant to Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd on slump sale basis.Alembic Pharmaceuticals says sold plant's turnover, networth is insignificant; co meets domestic formulations demand from Sikkim unit.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Alembic pharmaceuticals says sold on slump sale basis its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi, dist. Solan to Scott Edil Pharmacia Limited.

India's Alembic Pharmaceuticals says fire at Algerian JV plant

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says there was a fire incident at Algerian joint venture plant at Constantine, Algeria Constantine, Algeria.Says fire has had been brought under control.Says no casualties or injury to any persons is reported.Says do not expect a major adverse impact; co expects disruption in operations till plant is put back on stream.Says cause of accident and extent of damage is being investigated and assessed.

July 31 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Says Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited receives USFDA approval for Doxycycline Capsules USP, 75 mg and 100 Mg..Says drug is indicated treatment for for infections caused by bacteria.

India's Alembic Pharma June-qtr consol PAT falls

July 20 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd : :June quarter consol profit after tax 633.8 million rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 6.48 billion rupees versus 7.37 rupees year ago.

July 18 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Says ‍received U.S. food & drug administration (USFDA) approval for olmesartan medoxomil and amlodipine tablets​.

July 4 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Co got US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) tentative approval for vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintegrating tablets.Says vardenafil hydrochloride orally disintergrating tablets are indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

June 22 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules, USP.

June 21 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Candesartan Cilexetil tablets 32mg.Says drug used for treatment of hypertension.