Esker SA (ALESK.PA)

Esker Q3 revenue increases to 18 million euros

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ESKER SA ::ANNOUNCES Q3 RESULTS‍​.Q3 REVENUE EUR 18.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS TWO DIGITS ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET‍​ FOR FY 2017.

Esker H1 net income rises to ‍​4.2 million euros

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ESKER SA ::H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.ANTICIPATES A SECOND HALF-YEAR THAT WILL REINFORCE THE TRENDS RECORDED IN H1.‍​.

PepsiCo selects Esker to enhance its order processing

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ESKER SA ::PEPSICO SELECTS ESKER TO ENHANCE ITS ORDER PROCESSING AND BETTER SERVE ITS CUSTOMERS‍​.

Esker Q2 revenue rises to 19.1 million euros

July 18 (Reuters) - ESKER SA ::Q2 REVENUE EUR 19.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS THAT IT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017.H2 WON'T BE IMPACTED, LIKE H1, BY AN UNFAVORABLE BASE EFFECT DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL LICENSE SALES IN 2016.CONTRACTS SIGNED IN CURRENT QUARTER WILL FUEL GROWTH OF GROUP OVER COMING QUARTERS.

Esker will pay 0.30 euros per share as dividend for 2016

June 29 (Reuters) - Esker Sa :Esker will pay 0.30 euros per share as dividend for 2016.Long-Standing shareholders to receive a 10 percent bonus in addition.Expects to see double digit organic growth in its revenue in 2017.

Esker to automate invoicing for Nexecur

June 29 (Reuters) - ESKER SA ::SAYS NEXECUR SELECTS ESKER TO AUTOMATE ITS INVOICING TO CUSTOMERS AND EVOLVE TO E-INVOICING.

Esker Q1 revenue rises to 18.7 million euros

April 18 (Reuters) - Esker SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 18.7 million ($20.01 million) versus EUR 16.2 million year ago.Expects a two digit organic growth for 2017.

BRIEF-Esker announces collaboration expansion with CAPSA

Corrects to add name of the company collaborating with Esker in the headline.Esker SA :CAPSA expands its collaboration with Esker to automate the management of its customer orders.

Esker sees double-digit growth for 2017

Esker SA :Sees double-digit growth for 2017.

Esker FY net income falls slightly to 6.3 million euros

Esker SA : FY net income 6.3 million euros ($6.80 million) versus EUR 6.5 million year ago . FY operating income EUR 9.7 million versus EUR 9.0 million year ago .Sees double digit revenue growth in 2017.