Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFAAL.L)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC ::H1 2017 REVENUE 45.1 MILLION GBP VERSUS 28.7 MILLION GBP IN H1 2016.H1 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.6 PENCE.INCREASED HEADCOUNT TO 300 BY JUNE 2017, PROVIDING INCREASED FEE EARNING CAPACITY.CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT HIGH-TEENS TOP LINE GROWTH WHILE ALSO DELIVERING CONSISTENT ADJUSTED EBIT MARGINS.