Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFAAL.L)

ALFAAL.L on London Stock Exchange

490.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
490.00
Open
482.00
Day's High
491.30
Day's Low
482.00
Volume
27,567
Avg. Vol
329,597
52-wk High
536.00
52-wk Low
325.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alfa Financial Software reports H1 revenue of 45.1 mln pounds
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC ::H1 2017 REVENUE 45.1 MILLION GBP VERSUS 28.7 MILLION GBP IN H1 2016.H1 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE 3.6 PENCE.INCREASED HEADCOUNT TO 300 BY JUNE 2017, PROVIDING INCREASED FEE EARNING CAPACITY.CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT HIGH-TEENS TOP LINE GROWTH WHILE ALSO DELIVERING CONSISTENT ADJUSTED EBIT MARGINS.  Full Article

Alfa Financial wins contract with "large" U.S. auto finance company
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 26 (Reuters) - Alfa Financial Software :Announce a significant new contract win with a large US auto finance company. Client has more than 800,000 customer accounts under management.  Full Article

