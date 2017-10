Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Alkem Laboratories June-qtr consol net profit falls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 637.8 million rupees versus profit of 2.43 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 13.25 billion rupees versus 15.09 billion rupees year ago.

Alkem laboratories no form 483 issued by FDA after inspection at Taloja

July 14 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd :Says US FDA had conducted an inspection at company's bioequivalence facility located at Taloja, India.Says at end of inspection at Taloja, no form 483 was issued.

India's Alkem Laboratories March-qtr consol profit rises

May 26 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd :March quarter consol profit 1.37 billion rupees versus profit 865.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 12.76 billion rupees versus 12.52 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 9 rupees per share.

Alkem Labs says USFDA closed inspection at API manufacturing unit at Ankaleshwar

Alkem Laboratories Ltd : Says inspection at company's API manufacturing facility located at Ankaleshwar has now been closed by US FDA . Says company had submitted a detailed corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan to regulator within stipulated timelines . Says FDA issued an EIR for its API manufacturing facility at Ankaleshwar, India which was inspected in December 2016 .Says US FDA has reviewed CAPA and has found them acceptable.

Alkem Labs says FDA finds 3 adverse observations at co's Baddi facility

Alkem Laboratories Ltd : Says got 3 483 observations from USFDA .Says us fda inspection at alkem's baddi facility.

Alkem Laboratories Dec-qtr profit rises

Alkem Laboratories Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 2.14 billion rupees versus profit2.13 billion rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 11.61 billion rupees versus 10.11 billion rupees year ago.

Alkem Labs to exclusively market Tiger Balm products in India

Alkem Laboratories Ltd : Says Alkem enters into a strategic alliance with Haw Par to exclusively market, sell and distribute Tiger Balm products in India .Says Tiger Balm products to be promoted by Alkem Healthcare, an OTC division of alkem.

Alkem Laboratories Sept-qtr profit rises

Alkem Laboratories Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 2.95 billion rupees versus profit 2.48 billion rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 13.27 billion rupees versus 11.22 billion rupees year ago.

Alkem Labs says US FDA finds critical observations for co's Daman unit

Alkem Laboratories Ltd: Update on US FDA inspection at Alkem’s Daman facility . Co has received inspection report which contains thirteen 483 observations .Co shall put together detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address US FDA observations.

Alkem Labs June-qtr profit rises

Alkem Laboratories Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 11.42 billion rupees versus 9.38 billion rupees last year .