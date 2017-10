Mgi Digital Technology SA (ALMDG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MGI Digital Technology H1 consolidated sales rises to 26.5 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY SA ::H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES € 26.5 MILLION, UP 14.2% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016.ANTICIPATING A SOLID GROWTH IN FIRST-HALF RESULTS.CONFIRMS EUR 50 MILLION REVENUES TARGET TO BE MET THIS YEAR.

Mgi Digital Technology FY revenue falls to 44.9 million euros

Mgi Digital Technology SA : Confirms revenue objective of EUR 100 million ($105.35 million) at horizon 2019-2020 . FY revenue EUR 44.9 million versus EUR 45.7 million year ago Further company coverage: [ALMDG.PA] ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

MGI Digital Technology re-confirms 2020 objective

MGI Digital Technology SA : Re-confirms 2020 objective to reach revenue of 100 million euros ($111.41 million) Further company coverage: [ALMDG.PA] ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

MGI France gives 2020 guidance, Konica Minolta raises stake in company

MGI France SA:Objective of 100 million euros in revenue by 2020.Extension of the global distribution agreement with Konica Minolta to the entire range MGI digital technology.Konica Minolta Inc. raises stake in company to 40.76 pct.