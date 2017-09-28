Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Allied Minds announces SciFluor SF0166 study positive top-line results

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Allied Minds Plc ::SCIFLUOR SF0166 STUDY POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS.‍PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE OF SAFETY ACHIEVED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN STUDY.‍GREATER THAN 50% OF TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED A DECREASE IN RETINAL THICKNESS​.SCIFLUOR HAS DECIDED TO PROCEED TO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SF0166.

Allied Minds first-half loss widens​

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Allied Minds Plc ::‍HY REVENUE: $2.0 MILLION (HY16: $1.3M)​.‍HY LOSS FOR PERIOD: $58.2 MILLION (HY16: $52.2M), OF WHICH $44.6 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIED MINDS (HY16: $41.2M)​.‍NET CASH AND INVESTMENTS* AT 30 JUNE 2017: $177.0 MILLION (FY16: $226.1M), OF WHICH $113.3 MILLION HELD AT PARENT LEVEL (FY16: $136.7M)​.CONFIDENT OF ABILITY TO ACCELERATE PACE OF NEW INVESTMENTS, TO DRIVE MATERIAL PROGRESS AGAINST COMMERCIALISATION GOALS FOR ITS SUBSIDIARIES​.

Allied Minds ‍appoints Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat

July 12 (Reuters) - Allied Minds Plc ::Says ‍appointment of Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat, Inc.​.Says ‍appointment effective 17 July 2017​.

Allied Minds subsidiary Spin Transfer Technologies appoints Tom Sparkman CEO

July 11 (Reuters) - Allied Minds Plc ::Says appointment of Tom Sparkman as Chief Executive Officer of Spin Transfer Technologies (STT), succeeding Barry Hoberman, effective July 11.

Allied Minds cuts funding for seven subsidiaries in restructuring

Allied Minds Plc : Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline . Restructuring will result in discontinued funding for 7 subsidiaries . A process will be undertaken to seek strategic alternatives for these businesses, which could include sales or transfers of legal entities or assets, or liquidations .Discontinuation of funding at these subsidiaries will free up approximately $14 million of capital spend budgeted for 2017.

Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith as interim CEO

Allied Minds Plc : Says Jill Smith appointed interim CEO of Allied Minds . Says co-founder Chris Silva to step aside . Says changes are effective immediately Source: text for Eikon: [ID:nRSM2139Za] Further company coverage: [ALML.L] (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com).

Allied Minds says raises about 64 mln stg via placing

Allied Minds Plc : A total of 17.45 million new ordinary shares have been placed by Credit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd, Numis Securities Ltd . Placing shares represent approximately 8.1 percent of issued ordinary share capital of Allied Minds prior to placing .Shares were placed at a price of 367 pence per share, raising total gross proceeds of about 64 million pounds or $81 million for company.

Innovation backer Allied Minds invested $31.8 mln in its first half

Allied Minds Plc : . Group invested $31.8 million into new and existing subsidiary businesses in six months ended 30 june 2016 .Three subsidiaries raised an additional $99.2 million in funding from third-party investors.