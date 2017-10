Altamir SCA (ALMP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altamir and Apax partners announce sale by Altrafin of 8.4% of Altran share capital

June 22 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA :SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR ANNOUNCE SALE BY THEIR SUBSIDIARY ALTRAFIN PARTICIPATIONS OF 8.4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES, AT A PRICE OF 15.0 EUROS PER SHARE.OFFERING INCLUDING SHARES SOLD BY ALTRAFIN AND BY FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF ALTRAN PART OF THE CONCERT GROUP AMOUNTS TO 11.2% OF ALTRAN SHARE CAPITAL ‍​.FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, APAX AND ALTAMIR WILL HOLD, THROUGH THEIR SUBSIDIARY ALTRAFIN, 14,796,677 SHARES IN ALTRAN, REPRESENTING 8.4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.‍​.

Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique

June 19 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA ::SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE.APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR COMPLETED FIRST SALE OF C. 12 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS.SAYS BALANCE OF C. 6.5 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS WILL BE SOLD IN JUNE 2018.

Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances

May 17 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA ::To invest via the apax france ix fund in Cipres Assurances.Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017.

Altamir net asset value as of 31 March 2017 of 799.4 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA ::NET ASSET VALUE (IFRS SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) AS OF 31 MARCH 2017 WAS EUR799.4M (VERSUS. EUR789.5M AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2016)..NET CASH POSITION (EXCLUDING COMMITMENTS) AS OF 31 MARCH 2017 ON A STATUTORY BASIS WAS €114.13M (VERSUS. €67.3M AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2016)..TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.65 PER SHARE.

Mannai to acquire additional stake in Gfi Informatique

May 10 (Reuters) - BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD :PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY MANNAI CORPORATION OF ADDITIONAL STAKE OF C. 29% IN 2017 AND C. 15% IN 2018 IN GFI INFORMATIQUE FROM APAX PARTNERS, ALTAMIR AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN.APAX FRANCE AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN TO SELL TO MANNAI CORPORATION APPROX. 15% OF GFI INFORMATIQUE'S SHARE CAPITAL IN Q2 2018 AT PRICE PER SHARE OF €8.50..BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN - MANNAI TO ACQUIRE C. 12 PERCENT STAKE FROM APAX FRANCE & ALTAMIR AT EUR 8/SHARE IN JUNE 2017 AND C. 17 PERCENT FROM BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN AT EUR 8/SHARE IN JULY 2017.

Altamir FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rises to 129.0 million euros

Altamir SCA : FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago . FY net operating income 128.6 million euros versus 110.6 million euros year ago . FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders eur 129.0 million versus eur 111.8 million year ago . Proposes fy dividend of 0.65 euro per share . Expects EBITDA growth of around 7 percent for 2017 .For 2017 sees new investments in amount of 80 million euros and disposals in amount of around 100 million euros.

Altamir NAV as of 30 June 2016 up at 685.2 million euros

Altamir SCA : Net Asset Value as of 30 June 2016 was 685.2 million euros ($763.86 million) versus 657.5 million euros as of 31 March 2016 .As of 30 June 2016, Altamir's net cash on a statutory basis was 56 million euros, versus 36.9 million euros as of 31 December 2015 and -5.9 million euros as of 31 March 2016.

Altamir appoints Eric Sabia new CFO

Altamir SCA :Appoints Eric Sabia as new CFO to replace Arthur Rozen.

Altamir: completion of the acquisition by Mannai Corporation of a majority stake in GFI Informatique

Altamir Sca : Completion of the acquisition by Mannai Corporation of a majority stake in GFI Informatique .Acquisition by Mannai Corporation from Apax France, Altamir and Boussard & Gavaudan of an additional c. 10.4 pct stake in GFI Informatique.

Altamir to invest in Sandaya, French outdoor accommodation group

Altamir SCA :To invest via the Apax France IX fund in Sandaya, a French outdoor accommodation group.