Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)

ALIO GOLD PRELIMINARY Q3 PRODUCTION OF 19,429 OUNCES FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc ::ALIO GOLD PROVIDES Q3 2017 PRODUCTION UPDATE.ALIO GOLD INC - MAINTAINED PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 GUIDANCE AT 20,000 TO 22,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FROM ITS 100% OWNED SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA, MEXICO.ALIO GOLD INC - ‍REITERATED FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE WITH RANGE TIGHTENED TO BETWEEN 88,000 TO 90,000 OUNCES​.ALIO GOLD INC -REPORTED PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF HAVING ‍PRODUCED 19,429 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR Q3 FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONARA ​.

Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz

July 6 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc :Alio Gold provides Q2 2017 update.Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance.Alio Gold Inc - qtrly average selling price realized was $1,252/oz resulting in $27 million in metal revenues.

Alio Gold announces C$50 mln bought deal offering of units

June 28 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc -:Alio Gold Inc announces C$50,000,000 bought deal offering of units.Alio Gold Inc says to sell on a bought deal basis 8 million units of company at a price of c$6.25 per unit.Alio Gold Inc says net proceeds of offering will be used by company to advance its ana paula project.Alio Gold Inc - bought deal offering of 8 million units of company at a price of c$6.25 per unit.

Timmins Gold says announces revitalization plan for San Francisco mine

May 11 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp :Timmins gold / alio gold announces revitalization plan for san francisco mine, increases 2017 guidance.Timmins gold corp - increase in 2017 guidance of 86,000 to 92,000 ounces of gold produced from 70,000 to 75,000.

Timmins Gold Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 11 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp :Timmins gold / alio gold announces q1 2017 results.Timmins gold corp qtrly metal revenues of $32.3 million from 26,048 ounces of gold sold at $1,232/oz.Q1 earnings per share $0.02.Timmins gold corp qtrly all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce gold $848 versus $848.

Timmins Gold proposes to change its name to Alio Gold

April 25 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp :Timmins gold corp is proposing to change its name to Alio Gold Inc.Arturo Bonillas will be stepping down as president of company.Introduces new management by "revitalizing" its San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and building Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico.Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer.Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Timmins Gold receives environmental approval for Ana Paula

Timmins Gold Corp - : Timmins Gold receives environmental approval for Ana Paula .Expects to complete permitting and feasibility study work over next 12 months in advance of construction starting in q2 2018.

Timmins Gold receives environmental approval for Ana Paula

Timmins Gold Corp - : Timmins Gold receives environmental approval for Ana Paula .Following acceptance of MIA, company anticipates beginning a series of applications for change of land use (ETJ) permits.

Timmins Gold Corp says Q1 gold production exceeds guidance

Timmins Gold Corp - : Timmins Gold Corp says Q1 gold production of 26,048 ounces, exceeding guidance of 20,000 ounces .Says "improvements are expected to allow us to achieve upper end of our annual guidance of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for 2017".

Timmins Gold qtrly EPS $0.02

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins gold provides 2016 results . Timmins gold corp qtrly gold ounces sold 26,012 oz versus 22,785 oz . Timmins gold corp qtrly silver ounces sold 12,994 oz versus 13,158 oz . Timmins gold corp- "guidance of 20,000 ounces produced for q1 2017 and 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for year will be achieved" . Timmins gold corp qtrly earnings per share $0.02 .Timmins gold corp- cash and cash equivalents at december 31, 2016 were $33.9 million, an increase of $24.7 million from prior year end.