Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alior Bank provides details on contribution to restructuring fund

April 26 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA ::POLAND'S ALIOR BANK SAYS IT IS OBLIGED TO CONTRIBUTE 37.8 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR BANK RESTRUCTURING FUND FOR 2018, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT CHANGE IN 2017 CONTRIBUTION.POLAND'S ALIOR BANK SAYS WILL USE OPTION TO SETTLE 30 PERCENT OF CONTRIBUTION IN FORM OF OBLIGATION TO PAY.ALIOR BANK SAYS Q1 COSTS TO INCLUDE CONTRIBUTION FOR BANK GUARANTEE FUND AT 11.8 MLN ZLOTYS AND CONTRIBUTION FOR BANK RESTRUCTURING FUND AT 13.5 MLN ZLOTYS.

Alior Bank Recommends Katarzyna Sulkowska As CEO

March 13 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THE BOARD RECOMMENDED KATARZYNA SULKOWSKA FOR THE POSITION OF CEO .

Alior Bank Not To Pay Dividends In 2018, 2019 - Deputy CEO

March 8 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::ALIOR'S CAPITAL BASE WILL GROW BECAUSE THE BANK WILL NOT PAY DIVIDENDS IN 2018 AND 2019, DEPUTY CEO FILIP GORCZYCA SAYS AT A PRESS CONFERENCE.EARLIER CO POSTED FY NET PROFIT AT 515.2 MLN ZLOTYS, CLOSE TO ANALYST EXPECTATIONS nL5N1QQ0UO.SHARES DOWN ALMOST 6 PCT AT 0955 GMT.

Alior Bank FY Net Profit At 515.2 Mln Zlotys, Close To Expectations

March 8 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::FY NET PROFIT WAS AT 515.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 519 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.FY NET INTEREST INCOME 2.84 BLN ZLOTYS VS 1.95 BLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 453.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 331.1 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.BANK ALSO ADDED THAT Q4 NET PROFIT WAS AT 143 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Alior Bank: KNF Allows To Include 150.0 Mln Zlotys From Series P2A Bonds Issue To Tier II Calculation

Jan 15 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::KNF ALLOWS TO INCLUDE 150.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM SERIES P2A BONDS ISSUE TO CO'S TIER II CALCULATION.

Alior Bank Lifts 2020 ROE Forecast To 16.2%

Jan 10 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::LIFTS 2020 ROE FORECAST TO 16.2% FROM 14.1% SET EARLIER IN OCT. 4, 2017.SEES 2020 NIM AT 5.3% VERSUS 5.1% SEEN EARLIER.IN 2020 WANTS TO ACHIEVE TIER 1 AT 15% AND TCR AT 17% WHAT IS 3.25 P.P. ABOVE REGULATORY MINIMUM .ESTIMATES THAT IN 2017 VOLUME OF GROSS LOANS AMOUNTED TO 6.8 BILLION ZLOTYS EXCEEDING ITS STRATEGIC AIM BY 0.8 BILLION ZLOTYS .

Alior Bank Says To Receive 94.3 Mln Zlotys In Settlement Related to Purchase of BPH

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Alior Bank ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT WILL RECEIVE 94.3 MILLION ZLOTYS AS PART OF THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATED TO THE PURCHASE OF PART OF BUSINESS OF BANK BPH SA.THE SETTLEMENT WAS SIGNED WITH BANK BPH, GE INVESTMENTS POLAND SP. Z O.O., DRB HOLDINGS BV AND SELECTIVE AMERICAN FINANCIAL ENTERPRISES LLC .SAID THAT AS OF RECEIVING THE SETTLEMENT PAYMENT, IT WOULD NOT RAISE CERTAIN CLAIMS RELATING TO THE SETTLEMENT OF THE ACQUISITION OF A PART OF THE BPH BUSINESS.THE EXECUTION OF THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT HAS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ALIOR BANK'S FINANCIAL RESULT AND DOES NOT AFFECT THE MANNER OF RECOGNIZING THE PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A PART OF THE BPH OPERATIONS IN THE BANK’S ACCOUNTS.

Alior Bank Shortens Subscription Period As Series P2A Bonds Get Oversubscribed

Nov 27 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::SERIES P2A BONDS GET OVERSUBSCRIBED, CO SHORTENS SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TILL NOV. 28.

Alior Bank sets terms for its P2A series bonds issue

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY TERMS OF ITS P2A SERIES BONDS ISSUE .WILL ISSUE MAXIMUM OF 375 BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.4 MILLION ZLOTY/BOND AND TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 150 MILLION ZLOTYS.BONDS WILL CARRY VARIABLE INTEREST RATE BASED ON 6M WIBOR INTEREST RATE AND MARGIN OF 2.7 PCT PA.INTEREST RATE IN THE FIRST INTEREST PERIOD IS FIXED AT 4.55% PER ANNUM.BONDS HAVE MATURITY DATE ON DEC. 29, 2025.SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD WILL RUN FROM NOV. 27 TO DEC. 8.THE PRICE PER BOND IS SET AT 400,000 ZLOTYS/BOND AND WILL INCREASE WITH EACH DAY OF THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD UP TO 400,548.49 ZLOTY/BOND ON DEC. 8.

Alior Bank allots bonds for total nominal value of 600 mln zlotys

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::ALLOTS 400,000 SERIES K BONDS FOR TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 400 MILLION ZLOTYS.ALLOTS 200,000 SERIES K1 BONDS FOR TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 200 MILLION ZLOTYS.