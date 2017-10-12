Altius Minerals Corp (ALS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altius reports a change in fiscal year end to December 31

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp ::Altius reports a change in fiscal year end to December 31.Altius Minerals Corp - ‍change of its fiscal year-end to December 31 from its current fiscal year-end of April 30​.

ALTIUS MINERALS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.10

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp :ALTIUS REPORTS Q1 F2018 REVENUE OF $15.4M; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.10.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.SEES FY 2018 REVENUE C$55 MILLION.Q1 REVENUE C$15.4 MILLION.

Altius reports Q1 royalty revenue of $14.8 mln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp ::Altius reports Q1 record royalty revenue of $14.8 m; release of Q1 financial results Sept. 14, 2017.

Altius Resources acquires common shares of Antler Gold

June 23 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp ::Altius Resources Inc acquires common shares of Antler Gold Inc.Altius Resources Inc says on June 23, 2017, acquired ownership of 980,000 common shares of Antler Gold Inc.Altius Resources Inc - following acquisition, co owns 5.5 million common shares or about 19.94 percent of issued, outstanding common shares of Antler Gold.Altius Resources-acquired ownership of shares in Antler Gold as consideration for grant by co of option to earn 100% interest in certain mineral claims.

Altius reports quarterly loss per share C$0.02

June 21 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp -:Altius reports fiscal 2017 financial results; declares quarterly dividend.Altius Minerals Corp qtrly attributable revenue c$13.4 million versus c$7.5 million.Qtrly loss per share $0.02.All figures in $c.

Altius Minerals expects attributable royalty revenue of about $46.3 mln for FY ended April 30, 2017

May 17 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp ::Altius achieves new annual attributable royalty revenue record; release of q4 (year end) financial results June 21, 2017.Altius Minerals Corp says expects to report attributable royalty revenue of approximately $46.3 million for fiscal year ended April 30, 2017.

Altius and Fairfax close strategic investment transaction

April 26 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp :Altius and fairfax close strategic investment transaction.Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5 pct preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million.Has closed today an initial purchase of preferred securities for $25 million.Issued 6,670,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $15 per share.

Canex Metals signs letter of intent to acquire high grade gold silver prospect

Canex Metals Inc : Canex Metals Inc. Signs letter of intent to acquire high grade gold silver prospect from Altius Resources Inc. .Canex Metals Inc - has signed a letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in Gibson prospect from Altius Resources Inc.

Altius Q3 loss per share C$1.55

Altius Minerals Corp : Altius reports third quarter financial results; declares quarterly dividend . Q3 loss per share c$1.55 .Q3 revenue c$14.54 million.

