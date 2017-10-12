Altius Minerals Corp (ALS.TO)
12.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.13 (+1.06%)
$12.30
$12.32
$12.45
$12.27
11,011
42,351
$14.06
$10.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Altius reports a change in fiscal year end to December 31
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp
ALTIUS MINERALS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.10
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp
Altius reports Q1 royalty revenue of $14.8 mln
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp
Altius Resources acquires common shares of Antler Gold
June 23 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp
Altius reports quarterly loss per share C$0.02
June 21 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp
Altius Minerals expects attributable royalty revenue of about $46.3 mln for FY ended April 30, 2017
May 17 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp
Altius and Fairfax close strategic investment transaction
April 26 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp
Canex Metals signs letter of intent to acquire high grade gold silver prospect
Canex Metals Inc
Altius Q3 loss per share C$1.55
Altius Minerals Corp
Altius Q3 loss per share C$1.55
Altius Minerals Corp
BRIEF-Altius reports a change in fiscal year end to December 31
* Altius Minerals Corp - change of its fiscal year-end to December 31 from its current fiscal year-end of April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: