Solutions 30 SE (ALS30.PA)

Solutions 30 says ‍4.7 million shares were placed in accelerated bookbuilding process​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SOLUTIONS 30 SE ::‍4.7 MILLION SHARES, I.E. 19.7% OF ITS OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL WERE PLACED IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​.‍FOLLOWING OPERATION AND EXERCISE OF HIS STOCK OPTIONS, GIANBEPPI FORTIS HOLDS NOW 3,555,557 SHARES IN CO​.‍P2C INVESTISSEMENTS SA WILL HAVE SOLD ITS ENTIRE SHAREHOLDINGS IN SOLUTIONS 30 SE​.INFORMED OF INTENTION OF KARIM RACHEDI, COO, TO EXERCISE ALL HIS STOCK OPTIONS AND TO INCREASE HIS SHAREHOLDINGS IN CO.

Solutions 30 says certain shareholders to undertake private placement of shares

Oct 12 (Reuters) - SOLUTIONS 30 SE ::SOLUTIONS 30 SE HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS HAVE DECIDED TO UNDERTAKE A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES.CO WAS INFORMED CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS TO PLACE 4,700,000 SHARES IN CO (19.7% OF VOTING RIGHTS) IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

Solutions 30 FY net income group share rises to 8.3 million euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE ::FY net income group share 8.3 million euros ($9.05 million) versus 6.1 million euros year ago.FY adjusted EBITDA 17.3 million euros versus 11.0 million euros year ago.Aims 2017 profitable growth and anticipates double digit growth in activity.

Solutions 30 H1 net income up at 3.5 million euros

Solutions 30 SE : Said on Thursday H1 EBITDA was 7.7 million euros ($8.7 million) versus 5.5 million euros year ago . H1 net income group share was 3.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago . H1 revenue was 86.3 million euros versus 60.3 million euros year ago . Expects acceleration of growth in H2 .Maintains target of double-digit profitable growth for FY.

Solutions 30 H1 revenue rises 43.1% to 86.3 million euros

Solutions 30 SE : Announced on Monday H1 consolidated turnover of 86.3 million euros ($95.02 million), up 43.1% compared to H1 2015 .Confirmed the prospects of profitable double-digit growth throughout the year.

Solutions 30 to increase capital by raising nominal value of shares

Solutions 30 SE : Announced on Thursday it will propose the Extraordinary General Meeting of July 19 July to vote a split in two of the nominal value of the company's shares . Nominal value will be split from 0.75 euro per share to 0.375 euro per share, at the same time doubling the number of shares from 10,220,258 to 20,440,516 .Share capital is expected to be increased from 2,759,469.66 euros by raising the nominal value of shares to 0.51 euro per share through an incorporation of reserves, taken from its current amount of 7,665,193.50 to 10,424,663.16 euros.

Solutions 30 acquires 50 pct of Janssens Field Services

Solutions 30 SE : Announced on Tuesday the acquisition of 50 pct of the capital of Belgian company Janssens Field Services, with the option to acquire the balance of the capital within two years .Janssens Field Services is offers a range of technical services for telecom operators, utilities, IT solutions integrators, hardware manufacturers and security companies.

Solutions 30 gives FY 2016 outlook

Solutions 30 SE:2016 outlook: maintaining a good momentum of profitable double-digit growth.

Solutions 30 acquires 50 pct of Spain's Autronic

Solutions 30 SE:Announced the acquisition of 50 pct of the capital of Autronic, a Spanish company active in support for new technologies and preferred partner of Vodafone Spain.

Solutions 30 in talks for possible acquisition of IT Professional Services

Solutions 30 SE:Says to be in talks for the possible acquisition of IT Professional Services activities of the British Telecommunications Plc in France.