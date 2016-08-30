Aliansce Shopping Centers SA (ALSC3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aliansce to acquire 25 pct of Shopping Leblon for BRL 310 million

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA : Announced on Monday that it will propose its shareholders to resolve on the acquisition of a 25.1 percent stake in Shopping Leblon, located in Rio de Janeiro . The total value of the acquisition is of 309.9 million Brazilian reais ($96.1 million), of which 187.5 million reais to be paid in cash and 122.4 million reais to be assumed as a debt .In order to finance the acquisition, the company proposes to carry out share capital increase of at least 300.0 million reais and up to 600.0 million reais, at a price of 15.00 reais per share.

Aliansce in talks to buy a stake in Shopping Leblon

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA : Following market reports the company informed on Friday that it was negotiating the purchase of a minority stake in Shopping Leblon owned by Renato Rique .Says that in order to support the acquisition it may use own resources or other funding alternatives.

Aliansce announces cancellation of share purchase agreements

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA : Announced on Thursday that the agreement for the purchase of 16.7 million of its common shares by Altar Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 15.5 million shares . The agreement for the purchase of 1.5 million of its common shares by Henrique C. Cordeiro Guerra Neto from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 1.4 million shares .The agreement for the purchase of 1.5 million of its common shares by Delcio Lage Mendes from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 1.4 million shares.

ARX Investimentos Ltda holds now 6.72 percent stake in Aliansce Shopping Centers SA

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA:ARX Investimentos Ltda holds now 6.72 percent stake in the company, following sale of shares.