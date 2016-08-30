Edition:
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA (ALSC3.SA)

ALSC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.54BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.04 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.50
Open
R$ 18.60
Day's High
R$ 18.65
Day's Low
R$ 18.40
Volume
572,100
Avg. Vol
619,190
52-wk High
R$ 19.47
52-wk Low
R$ 12.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aliansce to acquire 25 pct of Shopping Leblon for BRL 310 million
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 06:51am EDT 

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA : Announced on Monday that it will propose its shareholders to resolve on the acquisition of a 25.1 percent stake in Shopping Leblon, located in Rio de Janeiro . The total value of the acquisition is of 309.9 million Brazilian reais ($96.1 million), of which 187.5 million reais to be paid in cash and 122.4 million reais to be assumed as a debt .In order to finance the acquisition, the company proposes to carry out share capital increase of at least 300.0 million reais and up to 600.0 million reais, at a price of 15.00 reais per share.  Full Article

Aliansce in talks to buy a stake in Shopping Leblon
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 06:23am EDT 

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA : Following market reports the company informed on Friday that it was negotiating the purchase of a minority stake in Shopping Leblon owned by Renato Rique .Says that in order to support the acquisition it may use own resources or other funding alternatives.  Full Article

Aliansce announces cancellation of share purchase agreements
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 03:59am EDT 

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA : Announced on Thursday that the agreement for the purchase of 16.7 million of its common shares by Altar Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 15.5 million shares . The agreement for the purchase of 1.5 million of its common shares by Henrique C. Cordeiro Guerra Neto from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 1.4 million shares .The agreement for the purchase of 1.5 million of its common shares by Delcio Lage Mendes from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 1.4 million shares.  Full Article

ARX Investimentos Ltda holds now 6.72 percent stake in Aliansce Shopping Centers SA
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 06:16am EST 

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA:ARX Investimentos Ltda holds now 6.72 percent stake in the company, following sale of shares.  Full Article

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA News

BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce

SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.

Earnings vs. Estimates

