Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

Siemens says job cuts natural part of synergies in Alstom rail merger

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens :Ceo says job cuts are naturally part of synergies from alstom also.pa rail merger, but only in administration.

Siemens, Alstom says rail merger EPS accretive after 2 years

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens , Alstom say in analyst presentation:Rail merger cash-neutral for Siemens .See rail merger EPS accretive after 2 years post closing .Siemens to transfer pension underfunding, project related financing.See merged rail business with double-digit margins by FY 2020 .See combined rail revenues over 20 billion eur by 2023 .See adjusted EBIT margin of 11-14 percent by 2023, compared to 8 percent in 2016.

Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group - french Source

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alstom ALSO:French government looks on possible Alstom-Siemens deal very positively, a senior french source said. .Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group in a difficult market, the source said..French authorities will be looking closely at jobs, sites, governance and research and development in case of a successful tie-up, the source said. .

Siemens negotiating with Alstom, Bombardier about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg

Sept 21 (Reuters) - :Siemens AG is negotiating with Alstom SA as well as Bombardier Inc about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg, citing sources.

Alstom signs 135 million euro maintenance contract in Sweden

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alstom ::REG-ALSTOM SA: ALSTOM SIGNS MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS FOR REGIONAL TRAINS IN SWEDEN.CONTRACT IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY EUR 135 MILLION.

Alstom wins contract worth 10 million euros in Argentina

Aug 22 (Reuters) - ALSTOM SA ::TO RENEW THE SIGNALLING SYSTEM OF FOUR STATIONS ON SARMIENTO LINE IN BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA IN CONTRACT WORTH OVER 10 MILLION EUROS‍​.COMPLETION OF PROJECT WITHIN 30 MONTHS‍​.

Alstom wins a contract to supply 38 Citadis Spirit Light Rail Vehicles

June 22 (Reuters) - ALSTOM ::ALSTOM TO SUPPLY 38 CITADIS SPIRIT LIGHT RAIL VEHICLES FOR STAGE 2 OF OTTAWA'S O-TRAIN CONFEDERATION LINE.CONTRACT WORTH CLOSE TO EUR 200 MILLION.CONSTRUCTION OF STAGE 2 WILL BEGIN IN 2019 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2023.

Safran announces signing of a technological cooperation agreement with Alstom

June 22 (Reuters) - SAFRAN ::ALSTOM AND SAFRAN SIGN A TECHNOLOGICAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT.COLLABORATIVE PROJECTS INITIATED UNDER THE COOPERATION SHOULD SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY BY 2020.

Alstom signs new contract for train refurbishment with Västtrafik

June 13 (Reuters) - Alstom ::ALSTOM SA - ALSTOM SIGNS NEW CONTRACT FOR TRAIN REFURBISHMENT WITH VÄSTTRAFIK.CONTRACT IS WORTH EUR 9 MILLION.WORKS ARE PLANNED TO START IN AUTUMN THIS YEAR AND FINISH END OF 2020.

Alstom to modernize P2000 light rail fleet for Los Angeles

June 6 (Reuters) - ALSTOM :REG-ALSTOM SA: ALSTOM TO MODERNIZE P2000 LIGHT RAIL FLEET FOR LOS ANGELES.A CONTRACT WORTH OVER EUR 130 MILLION.