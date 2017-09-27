Edition:
United States

Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

ALSO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
€35.19
Open
€35.31
Day's High
€35.47
Day's Low
€35.19
Volume
445,658
Avg. Vol
758,699
52-wk High
€36.50
52-wk Low
€23.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siemens says job cuts natural part of synergies in Alstom rail merger
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens :Ceo says job cuts are naturally part of synergies from alstom also.pa rail merger, but only in administration.  Full Article

Siemens, Alstom says rail merger EPS accretive after 2 years
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 01:56am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens , Alstom say in analyst presentation:Rail merger cash-neutral for Siemens .See rail merger EPS accretive after 2 years post closing .Siemens to transfer pension underfunding, project related financing.See merged rail business with double-digit margins by FY 2020 .See combined rail revenues over 20 billion eur by 2023 .See adjusted EBIT margin of 11-14 percent by 2023, compared to 8 percent in 2016.  Full Article

Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group - french Source
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 01:19pm EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alstom ALSO:French government looks on possible Alstom-Siemens deal very positively, a senior french source said. .Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group in a difficult market, the source said..French authorities will be looking closely at jobs, sites, governance and research and development in case of a successful tie-up, the source said. .  Full Article

Siemens negotiating with Alstom, Bombardier about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 08:17am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - :Siemens AG is negotiating with Alstom SA as well as Bombardier Inc about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg, citing sources.  Full Article

Alstom signs 135 million euro maintenance contract in Sweden
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 11:41am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alstom ::REG-ALSTOM SA: ALSTOM SIGNS MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS FOR REGIONAL TRAINS IN SWEDEN.CONTRACT IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY EUR 135 MILLION.  Full Article

Alstom wins contract worth 10 million euros in Argentina
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 10:48am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - ALSTOM SA ::TO RENEW THE SIGNALLING SYSTEM OF FOUR STATIONS ON SARMIENTO LINE IN BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA IN CONTRACT WORTH OVER 10 MILLION EUROS‍​.COMPLETION OF PROJECT WITHIN 30 MONTHS‍​.  Full Article

Alstom wins a contract to supply 38 Citadis Spirit Light Rail Vehicles
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 12:07pm EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - ALSTOM ::ALSTOM TO SUPPLY 38 CITADIS SPIRIT LIGHT RAIL VEHICLES FOR STAGE 2 OF OTTAWA'S O-TRAIN CONFEDERATION LINE.CONTRACT WORTH CLOSE TO EUR 200 MILLION.CONSTRUCTION OF STAGE 2 WILL BEGIN IN 2019 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2023.  Full Article

Safran announces signing of a technological cooperation agreement with Alstom
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 07:05am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - SAFRAN ::ALSTOM AND SAFRAN SIGN A TECHNOLOGICAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT.COLLABORATIVE PROJECTS INITIATED UNDER THE COOPERATION SHOULD SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY BY 2020.  Full Article

Alstom signs new contract for train refurbishment with Västtrafik
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 05:06am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Alstom ::ALSTOM SA - ALSTOM SIGNS NEW CONTRACT FOR TRAIN REFURBISHMENT WITH VÄSTTRAFIK.CONTRACT IS WORTH EUR 9 MILLION.WORKS ARE PLANNED TO START IN AUTUMN THIS YEAR AND FINISH END OF 2020.  Full Article

Alstom to modernize P2000 light rail fleet for Los Angeles
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 11:35am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - ALSTOM :REG-ALSTOM SA: ALSTOM TO MODERNIZE P2000 LIGHT RAIL FLEET FOR LOS ANGELES.A CONTRACT WORTH OVER EUR 130 MILLION.  Full Article

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues

* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

