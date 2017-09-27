Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Siemens says job cuts natural part of synergies in Alstom rail merger
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens
Siemens, Alstom says rail merger EPS accretive after 2 years
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens
Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group - french Source
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alstom ALSO:French government looks on possible Alstom-Siemens deal very positively, a senior french source said. .Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group in a difficult market, the source said..French authorities will be looking closely at jobs, sites, governance and research and development in case of a successful tie-up, the source said. . Full Article
Siemens negotiating with Alstom, Bombardier about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg
Sept 21 (Reuters) - :Siemens AG is negotiating with Alstom SA as well as Bombardier Inc about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Alstom signs 135 million euro maintenance contract in Sweden
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alstom
Alstom wins contract worth 10 million euros in Argentina
Aug 22 (Reuters) - ALSTOM SA
Alstom wins a contract to supply 38 Citadis Spirit Light Rail Vehicles
June 22 (Reuters) - ALSTOM
Safran announces signing of a technological cooperation agreement with Alstom
June 22 (Reuters) - SAFRAN
Alstom signs new contract for train refurbishment with Västtrafik
June 13 (Reuters) - Alstom
Alstom to modernize P2000 light rail fleet for Los Angeles
June 6 (Reuters) - ALSTOM
BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues
* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.