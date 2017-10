Altran Technologies SA (ALTT.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altran and Nokia expand strategic collaboration

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ::ALTRAN AND NOKIA EXPAND STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DELIVER INNOVATIVE IOT SOLUTIONS FOR AUTO AND RAILWAYS SECTORS‍​.

Altran Technologies H1 EBIT rises to 105.2 million euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 1.15 BILLION, UP 11.4 PERCENT YOY.H1 EBIT EUR 105.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 90.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 54.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN ITS BUSINESS MODEL SHOULD BE REFLECTED IN FY RESULTS IN LINE WITH ITS LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES.NET DEBT OF THE GROUP AT END OF JUNE 2017 WAS EUR 384.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 217.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Altran Technologies Q2 revenue up at EUR 568.3 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA :H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.15 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION YEAR AGO.DECIDED TO DIVEST THE NON-CORE US UTILITIES BUSINESS.Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​568.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 524.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUES, OPERATIONAL KPIS AND ONGOING TRANSFORMATION ARE IN LINE WITH THE EXECUTION OF ALTRAN 2020. IGNITION.ACQUIRES NEXT INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI, AN ITALY-BASED EMBEDDED SOFTWARE ENGINEERING COMPANY.ACQUIRES INFORMATION RISK MANAGEMENT (IRM), A CYBER SECURITY CONSULTANCY BASED IN THE UK.SIGNED NEW €500M UNSECURED SYNDICATED MULTI-CURRENCY (EUR, USD, GBP) REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACING EXISTING €300M FACILITY ONLY AVAILABLE IN EUR.

Altran Technologies acquires Information Risk Management (IRM)

July 28 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ::REG-ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: ALTRAN ACQUIRES INFORMATION RISK MANAGEMENT (IRM), A CYBER SECURITY CONSULTANCY BASED IN THE UK.

Altran Technologies signs new EUR 500 million unsecured syndicated multi-currency revolving credit facility

July 28 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA : :HAS SIGNED A NEW EUR 500MLN UNSECURED SYNDICATED MULTI-CURRENCY (EUR, USD, GBP) REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES.NEW FACILITY HAS A TENOR OF 5 YEARS WITH TWO 1-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS.

Altran Technologies acquires NEXT Ingegneria dei Sistemi

July 28 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA : :ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: ALTRAN ACQUIRES NEXT INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI, AN ITALY-BASED EMBEDDED SOFTWARE ENGINEERING COMPANY.

Altran technologies announces partnership with Comau for creation of educational robot

June 29 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ::ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH COMAU FOR CREATION OF EDUCATIONAL ROBOT.

Altran and Luciad selected by Dassault Aviation for its RAFALE and Mirage 2000 combat aircrafts

June 22 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ::ALTRAN AND LUCIAD HAS BEEN CHOSEN FOR THE REALIZATION OF THE OPERA MISSION PREPARATION SYSTEM BY DASSAULT AVIATION << >> FOR ITS RAFALE AND MIRAGE 2000 COMBAT AIRCRAFT.

Apax Partners, Altamir sell Altran Technologies stake-bookrunner

June 21 (Reuters) - Altran Technologies Sa :Apax Partners and Altamir Subsidiary Altrafin Participations SAS intends to sell a total of 14,796,677 Altran technologies SA - Bookbuilder SocGen says.Total shares offered including founding shareholders 19,774,313 existing shares equal to 11.2% of the share capital .Transaction will be structured as a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional investors.Price range € 14.9 to €15.25 per share, representing 7.25% to 5.1% discount vs last close (€16.065).

Altran technologies Q1 consolidated revenues up at 591.2 million euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Altran Technologies SA ::Consolidated revenues up 13.2 percent at 591.2 million euros ($644.8 million) in Q1 2017, compared to eur 522.4 mln in Q1 2016.Expects 2017 to be another year of profitable growth.