Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)

ALVG.DE on Xetra

197.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
€195.95
Open
€196.00
Day's High
€197.30
Day's Low
€195.95
Volume
1,161,129
Avg. Vol
1,145,639
52-wk High
€197.30
52-wk Low
€135.45

Taiwan's China Life to acquire traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 02:59am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <2823.TW>:Says it plans to pay T$1 to acquire the traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life.Says it expects the transaction to enhance profitability through the increase of policies in force and assets.Says it expects its net profit can increase after the transaction is completed.Says the transaction is subject to approval from special shareholders' meeting and approval from regulators.Says it can assume statutory reserves of T$27.6 billion ($913.85 million) and corresponding assets of T$49.8 billion.  Full Article

Allianz names ‍Carsten Quitter Group Chief Investment Officer
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 09:08am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE :‍CARSTEN QUITTER NAMED ALLIANZ GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND AIM MANAGING DIRECTOR​.HE WILL REPLACE ANDREAS GRUBER, WHO IS LEAVING AT HIS OWN REQUEST AFTER 29 YEARS AT THE ALLIANZ GROUP TO RETIRE​.  Full Article

Heta creditors sold back most zero-coupon bonds, Carinthia says
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 03:15am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Austrian province of Carinthia::Says specially issued zero-coupon bonds with total nominal value of 9.196 billion eur have been bought back from creditors of "bad bank" Heta [RIC:RIC:HAABI.UL].Says Heta creditors kept specially issued zero-coupon bonds with total nominal value of 1.108 billion eur, buyback period ended on May 30.  Full Article

Banco BPM CEO says to pick new insurance partner in October
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 06:56am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna says::About to invite bids to sell two portfolios of unsecured loans worth 2 billion euros, there could be 40-50 potential bidders .Hopes to close sale of the two portfolios by year-end .Hired Prelios to conduct due diligence on 3-3.2 billion euro portfolio of both secured and unsecured loans to be sold in first few months of 2018.Expects four binding offers for new bancassurance accord by the end of month, to pick new partner by end-October but will then need regulatory approval.  Full Article

Allianz acquires Nigerian insurer Ensure Insurance Plc
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 04:05am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE :ACQUISITION OF ENSURE INSURANCE PLC..ANNOUNCES TODAY A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 98 PERCENT OF NIGERIAN INSURER ENSURE INSURANCE PLC‍​.  Full Article

Allianz enters into co-investment agreement with Keppel Group
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 08:52am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE ::ENTERED INTO A CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH KEPPEL GROUP TO ACQUIRE A 100 PERCENT STAKE IN HONGKOU SOHO.‍KEPPEL GROUP'S AAMTF III WILL HOLD A 40 PERCENT STAKE AND REMAINING 60 PERCENT WILL BE EQUALLY SPLIT BETWEEN ALLIANZ AND KEPPEL LAND CHINA​.  Full Article

Allianz CEO says PIMCO will continue to see positive net inflows
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 04:58am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allianz :Allianz CEO says PIMCO will continue to see positive net inflows.CEO says any acquisitions must be made cautiously because markets overvalued.  Full Article

Allianz Solvency II ratio rises to 219 percent at end of Q2
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 01:23am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allianz Se :Q2 operating profit 2.9 billion euro.Q2 revenue 30 billion euro.Solvency II capitalization ratio rises to 219 percent at end of second quarter compared to 212 percent at end of first quarter 2017.  Full Article

LVFS says in advanced talks with Allianz for potential sale or stake sale in its insurance group
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society-:Statement in response to media speculation.Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society in advanced discussions with allianz regarding potential sale of significant minority stake in lv's general insurance operation.  Full Article

Allianz expands partnership with Formula E and extends until 2022‍​
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 04:07am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE ALVG.DE::EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH FORMULA E AND EXTENDS UNTIL 2022‍​.PLANS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ITS FAN ENGAGEMENT WITHIN THE ALLIANZ EVILLAGE AND ALLIANZ EXPLORER ZONE.  Full Article

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

