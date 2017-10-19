Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taiwan's China Life to acquire traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <2823.TW>:Says it plans to pay T$1 to acquire the traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life.Says it expects the transaction to enhance profitability through the increase of policies in force and assets.Says it expects its net profit can increase after the transaction is completed.Says the transaction is subject to approval from special shareholders' meeting and approval from regulators.Says it can assume statutory reserves of T$27.6 billion ($913.85 million) and corresponding assets of T$49.8 billion.

Allianz names ‍Carsten Quitter Group Chief Investment Officer

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE :‍CARSTEN QUITTER NAMED ALLIANZ GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND AIM MANAGING DIRECTOR​.HE WILL REPLACE ANDREAS GRUBER, WHO IS LEAVING AT HIS OWN REQUEST AFTER 29 YEARS AT THE ALLIANZ GROUP TO RETIRE​.

Heta creditors sold back most zero-coupon bonds, Carinthia says

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Austrian province of Carinthia::Says specially issued zero-coupon bonds with total nominal value of 9.196 billion eur have been bought back from creditors of "bad bank" Heta [RIC:RIC:HAABI.UL].Says Heta creditors kept specially issued zero-coupon bonds with total nominal value of 1.108 billion eur, buyback period ended on May 30.

Banco BPM CEO says to pick new insurance partner in October

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna says::About to invite bids to sell two portfolios of unsecured loans worth 2 billion euros, there could be 40-50 potential bidders .Hopes to close sale of the two portfolios by year-end .Hired Prelios to conduct due diligence on 3-3.2 billion euro portfolio of both secured and unsecured loans to be sold in first few months of 2018.Expects four binding offers for new bancassurance accord by the end of month, to pick new partner by end-October but will then need regulatory approval.

Allianz acquires Nigerian insurer Ensure Insurance Plc

Aug 30 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE :ACQUISITION OF ENSURE INSURANCE PLC..ANNOUNCES TODAY A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 98 PERCENT OF NIGERIAN INSURER ENSURE INSURANCE PLC‍​.

Allianz enters into co-investment agreement with Keppel Group

Aug 23 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE ::ENTERED INTO A CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH KEPPEL GROUP TO ACQUIRE A 100 PERCENT STAKE IN HONGKOU SOHO.‍KEPPEL GROUP'S AAMTF III WILL HOLD A 40 PERCENT STAKE AND REMAINING 60 PERCENT WILL BE EQUALLY SPLIT BETWEEN ALLIANZ AND KEPPEL LAND CHINA​.

Allianz CEO says PIMCO will continue to see positive net inflows

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allianz :Allianz CEO says PIMCO will continue to see positive net inflows.CEO says any acquisitions must be made cautiously because markets overvalued.

Allianz Solvency II ratio rises to 219 percent at end of Q2

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allianz Se :Q2 operating profit 2.9 billion euro.Q2 revenue 30 billion euro.Solvency II capitalization ratio rises to 219 percent at end of second quarter compared to 212 percent at end of first quarter 2017.

LVFS says in advanced talks with Allianz for potential sale or stake sale in its insurance group

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society-:Statement in response to media speculation.Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society in advanced discussions with allianz regarding potential sale of significant minority stake in lv's general insurance operation.

Allianz expands partnership with Formula E and extends until 2022‍​

July 21 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE ALVG.DE::EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH FORMULA E AND EXTENDS UNTIL 2022‍​.PLANS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ITS FAN ENGAGEMENT WITHIN THE ALLIANZ EVILLAGE AND ALLIANZ EXPLORER ZONE.