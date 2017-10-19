Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Taiwan's China Life to acquire traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life
Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <2823.TW>:Says it plans to pay T$1 to acquire the traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life.Says it expects the transaction to enhance profitability through the increase of policies in force and assets.Says it expects its net profit can increase after the transaction is completed.Says the transaction is subject to approval from special shareholders' meeting and approval from regulators.Says it can assume statutory reserves of T$27.6 billion ($913.85 million) and corresponding assets of T$49.8 billion. Full Article
Allianz names Carsten Quitter Group Chief Investment Officer
Oct 10 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE
Heta creditors sold back most zero-coupon bonds, Carinthia says
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Austrian province of Carinthia::Says specially issued zero-coupon bonds with total nominal value of 9.196 billion eur have been bought back from creditors of "bad bank" Heta [RIC:RIC:HAABI.UL].Says Heta creditors kept specially issued zero-coupon bonds with total nominal value of 1.108 billion eur, buyback period ended on May 30. Full Article
Banco BPM CEO says to pick new insurance partner in October
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna says::About to invite bids to sell two portfolios of unsecured loans worth 2 billion euros, there could be 40-50 potential bidders .Hopes to close sale of the two portfolios by year-end .Hired Prelios to conduct due diligence on 3-3.2 billion euro portfolio of both secured and unsecured loans to be sold in first few months of 2018.Expects four binding offers for new bancassurance accord by the end of month, to pick new partner by end-October but will then need regulatory approval. Full Article
Allianz acquires Nigerian insurer Ensure Insurance Plc
Aug 30 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE
Allianz enters into co-investment agreement with Keppel Group
Aug 23 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE
Allianz CEO says PIMCO will continue to see positive net inflows
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allianz
Allianz Solvency II ratio rises to 219 percent at end of Q2
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allianz Se
LVFS says in advanced talks with Allianz for potential sale or stake sale in its insurance group
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society-:Statement in response to media speculation.Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society in advanced discussions with allianz regarding potential sale of significant minority stake in lv's general insurance operation. Full Article
Allianz expands partnership with Formula E and extends until 2022
July 21 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE ALVG.DE::EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH FORMULA E AND EXTENDS UNTIL 2022.PLANS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ITS FAN ENGAGEMENT WITHIN THE ALLIANZ EVILLAGE AND ALLIANZ EXPLORER ZONE. Full Article
