SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SLM Solutions ‍another major order secured in Asia

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SLM SOLUTIONS ::‍ANOTHER MAJOR ORDER SECURED IN ASIA: FRAME AGREEMENT FOR 70 SYSTEMS OF SLM280 TYPE​.

Slm Solutions sets price for convertible bonds

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Slm Solutions :announces reference price and final principal amount for convertible bonds due 2022.announces that reference share price in relation to convertible bonds has been set at eur 33.1240.Says initial conversion price of convertible bonds amounts to eur 42.3987, representing a conversion premium of 28.0% above reference share price.Says final principal amount of bonds issued is eur 58.5 million.

SLM Solutions stick with targets after H1 results

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SLM Solutions :dgap-news: slm solutions group ag: despite reticent market sentiment in h1 2017 value of new order intake up 17.9% compared to h1 2016.Says value of new order intake up 17.9% year-on-year to eur 35.3 million.Says revenue of eur 29.0 million 13.5% below h1 2016.Says first positive cash flow from operating activities since ipo in 2014.Says h1 2017 adjusted ebitda at eur -4.5 million, amongst others due to higher personnel-to-sales ratio.Says largest single order in company's history received in june 2017.Says consolidated net result for period was recorded at eur -5.9 million in first half of 2017 (h1 2016: eur -2.3 million).Says as targets for year, management board confirms consolidated revenue in a range between teur 110,000 and teur 120,000, and an ebitda margin (on consolidated revenue) between 10% and 13%.Says targets are achievable, but as in previous year depend to a particularly significant extent on course of q4, which includes, among other events, important sector trade fair formnext in frankfurt.

SLM Solutions wins order worth up to 12 mln euros from China

June 26 (Reuters) - SLM Solutions :Says major order signed with Chinese customer for 10 SLM 500 multi-laser machines with total sales volume of up to 12 million euros.Says largest single order for SLM 500 machines to date.

SLM Solutions signs cooperation deal with Italy's BeamIT

June 19 (Reuters) - SLM Solutions :Says signing of a long-term cooperation agreement with a multi-machine order from BeamIT, Italy, a leading service office for the automotive, biomedical, aeronautic and aerospace industry.Says part of cooperation agreement is letter of intent for purchase of 15 multi-laser machines over period through to December 31, 2019.

SLM Solutions 16 pct jump in Q1 revenue

May 11 (Reuters) - SLM Solutions :Confirms FY 2017 outlook after a sound first quarter.Q1 2017 revenue up 15.7 % year-on-year.Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017 at eur -1.6 million, mainly reflecting hiring for further growth.Net result after tax for Q1 of 2017 amounted to eur -3.8 million.As targets for year, management board confirms revenue in a range between teur 110,000 and teur 120,000.Sees EBITDA margin (in relation to revenue and after adjusting for one-off effects) between 10 % and 13 %.Targets are achievable, but, as in previous year, depend particularly on course of Q4 of 2017.

SLM Solutions reports 22 pct jump in 2016 revenues

SLM Solutions : Says reports renewed revenue growth in 2016 . Says 2016 revenue 80.707 million eur, up 22 percent . Says value of orders totalled 79.992 mln eur (previous year: 61.132 mln eur) . Says continue to be very well positioned on market . Says consequently expect to return to previous years' strong growth in 2017 . Says cost and sales growth are to remain in a healthy relationship with each other in this context .

SLM Solutions lowers 2016 outlook

SLM Solutions : SLM solutions group ag: fy 2016 forecast adjustment . Adjustments mainly reflect reticence on customer side triggered by m&a activities during second half of year . Anticipates consolidated revenue in a range between eur 75 million and eur 80 million .Sees a positive adjusted ebitda margin in a single-digit range.

SLM Solutions sticks with guidance after failed takeover by GE

SLM Solutions : Says is still going to pursue its strategy of further developing itself into an integrated system provider in additive manufacturing area . Says joined forces with Austrian company CADS GmbH . Says annual targets for performance indicators revenue and adjusted EBITDA can still be achieved .Says annual targets will depend to a high degree on results of Q4 with important trade fair formnext in frankfurt, as in previous year.

SLM Solutions says GE agrees to preserve sites, workforce

SLM Solutions : SLM Solutions Group and GE Germany Holdings AG agree on business combination; ge germany holdings ag announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SLM Solutions Group AG . SLM Solutions and GE agreed on major cornerstones of transaction and their mutual understanding of slm solutions' future development . General Electric assured support of development on a long-term basis, to preserve and expand existing sites, including size of workforce . General Electric would welcome if slm solutions' executive board members will continue their office in company .Says executive board and supervisory board will issue a reasoned opinion following receipt of offer document.