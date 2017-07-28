Edition:
United States

Amadeus IT Group SA (AMA.MC)

AMA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

56.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.74 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
€57.06
Open
€57.16
Day's High
€57.16
Day's Low
€55.92
Volume
1,029,652
Avg. Vol
607,451
52-wk High
€57.45
52-wk Low
€39.84

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Amadeus IT Group H1 EBITDA up 10.1 pct YoY
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 03:55am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP ::H1 NET SALES 2.49 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.28 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 529.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 450.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA UP 10.1 PERCENT AT 998.9 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 907.1 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT UP BY 16.1 PERCENT AT 574.0 MILLION EUROS YOY.  Full Article

Amadeus IT Group says i:FAO AG appoints Bernd Schulz as new CEO
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 09:11am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP SA ::SAYS I:FAO AG <<>> ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BERND SCHULZ AS ITS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15.BERND, WHO SINCE APRIL 7, 2017 HAS BEEN IN THE ROLE OF GENERAL MANAGER OF I:FAO GROUP GMBH, WILL REPLACE LOUIS ARNITZ, WHO LEAVES THE COMPANY TO PURSUE PERSONAL INTERESTS .AMADEUS CURRENTLY OWNS 88.7% OF I:FAO AG.  Full Article

Amadeus issues 500 million euros in Eurobonds with 0 pct coupon
Friday, 12 May 2017 10:45am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP SA ::AMADEUS CAPITAL MARKETS ISSUES 500 MILLION EUROS IN EUROBONDS IN EMTN PROGRAM AT 0 PERCENT COUPON, 99.932 PERCENT ISSUE PRICE.  Full Article

Amadeus Q1 EBITDA up 12 pct year on year
Friday, 5 May 2017 01:32am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Holding SA ::Q1 EBITDA up 12 percent at 502.8 million euros ($552.2 million) versus 448.8 million euros year ago.Q1 net profit 270.6 million euros versus 217.2 million euros year ago.Q1 revenue 1.25 billion euros versus 1.12 billion euros year ago.  Full Article

Amadeus FY net profit up at 825.5 mln euros
Friday, 24 Feb 2017 01:43am EST 

Amadeus IT Group SA : FY net profit 825.5 million euros ($874.0 million) versus 683.9 million euros year ago . FY net sales 4.47 billion euros versus 3.91 billion euros year ago . FY EBITDA up 16 percent at 1.70 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros year ago . Net financial debt 1.96 billion euros at end of Dec. versus 1.61 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015 . Sees mid-high single-digit growth of revenue in 2017 . Sees broadly stable margin, mid-high single-digit growth of EBITDA in 2017 .Says proposes complementary final dividend of 0.54 euro per share gross to be paid in July 2017.  Full Article

Air France KLM sells 4.95 mln shares in Amadeus IT for 201 mln euros
Friday, 23 Dec 2016 01:38am EST 

Air France-KLM : Air France-KLM sold a total of 4,950,000 shares of Amadeus IT Group . Sale represented around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus . Net proceeds of the transaction amounts to 201 million euros ($210 million) . Sale forms part of Air France KLM's plans to cut debt. Further company coverage: [AIRF.PA] ($1 = 0.9573 euros) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Amadeus increases i:FAO offer price to 30 eur/shr
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 11:41am EST 

Amadeus IT Group SA : Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share . Says extends offer period until Jan. 4, 2017 .Says 12.7 percent of i:FAO shareholders have agreed to accept the offer under new conditions.  Full Article

CFO says Amadeus most likely to beat outlook for 2016-conf.call
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 09:00am EDT 

Amadeus IT Group SA : CFO, Ana de Pro Gonzalo, says Amadeus is most likely to beat initial outlook for 2016-conference call Further company coverage: [AMA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Amadeus 9-Month adjusted net profit up 21.3 pct YoY
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 02:44am EDT 

Amadeus IT Group SA : 9-Month adjusted net profit 738.1 million euros ($819.14 million) versus 608.4 million euros year ago . 9-Month EBITDA up 16.4 percent at 1.33 billion euros versus 1.14 billion euros year ago . 9-Month revenue 3.39 billion euros versus 2.96 billion euros year ago .Net financial debt 2.05 billion euros at end of Sept. versus 1.61 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015.  Full Article

Amadeus issues 500 mln euro bonds with 0.125 percent coupon
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 11:41am EDT 

Amadeus IT Group SA :Says issued 500 million euro ($561.8 million) bonds at 99.5225 percent of nominal value, with a coupon of 0.125 percent and maturity of four years.  Full Article

Amadeus IT Group SA News

Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports

MADRID Major airlines around the world were briefly hit by computer problems on Thursday morning, causing some minor delays at airports, due to a problem with a system from Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus .

» More AMA.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials