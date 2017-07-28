Amadeus IT Group SA (AMA.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Amadeus IT Group H1 EBITDA up 10.1 pct YoY

July 28 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP ::H1 NET SALES 2.49 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.28 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 529.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 450.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA UP 10.1 PERCENT AT 998.9 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 907.1 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT UP BY 16.1 PERCENT AT 574.0 MILLION EUROS YOY.

Amadeus IT Group says i:FAO AG appoints Bernd Schulz as new CEO

June 14 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP SA ::SAYS I:FAO AG << >> ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BERND SCHULZ AS ITS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15.BERND, WHO SINCE APRIL 7, 2017 HAS BEEN IN THE ROLE OF GENERAL MANAGER OF I:FAO GROUP GMBH, WILL REPLACE LOUIS ARNITZ, WHO LEAVES THE COMPANY TO PURSUE PERSONAL INTERESTS .AMADEUS CURRENTLY OWNS 88.7% OF I:FAO AG.

Amadeus issues 500 million euros in Eurobonds with 0 pct coupon

May 12 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP SA ::AMADEUS CAPITAL MARKETS ISSUES 500 MILLION EUROS IN EUROBONDS IN EMTN PROGRAM AT 0 PERCENT COUPON, 99.932 PERCENT ISSUE PRICE.

Amadeus Q1 EBITDA up 12 pct year on year

May 5 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Holding SA ::Q1 EBITDA up 12 percent at 502.8 million euros ($552.2 million) versus 448.8 million euros year ago.Q1 net profit 270.6 million euros versus 217.2 million euros year ago.Q1 revenue 1.25 billion euros versus 1.12 billion euros year ago.

Amadeus FY net profit up at 825.5 mln euros

Amadeus IT Group SA : FY net profit 825.5 million euros ($874.0 million) versus 683.9 million euros year ago . FY net sales 4.47 billion euros versus 3.91 billion euros year ago . FY EBITDA up 16 percent at 1.70 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros year ago . Net financial debt 1.96 billion euros at end of Dec. versus 1.61 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015 . Sees mid-high single-digit growth of revenue in 2017 . Sees broadly stable margin, mid-high single-digit growth of EBITDA in 2017 .Says proposes complementary final dividend of 0.54 euro per share gross to be paid in July 2017.

Air France KLM sells 4.95 mln shares in Amadeus IT for 201 mln euros

Air France-KLM : Air France-KLM sold a total of 4,950,000 shares of Amadeus IT Group . Sale represented around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus . Net proceeds of the transaction amounts to 201 million euros ($210 million) . Sale forms part of Air France KLM's plans to cut debt. Further company coverage: [AIRF.PA] ($1 = 0.9573 euros) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Amadeus increases i:FAO offer price to 30 eur/shr

Amadeus IT Group SA : Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share . Says extends offer period until Jan. 4, 2017 .Says 12.7 percent of i:FAO shareholders have agreed to accept the offer under new conditions.

CFO says Amadeus most likely to beat outlook for 2016-conf.call

Amadeus IT Group SA : CFO, Ana de Pro Gonzalo, says Amadeus is most likely to beat initial outlook for 2016-conference call Further company coverage: [AMA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Amadeus 9-Month adjusted net profit up 21.3 pct YoY

Amadeus IT Group SA : 9-Month adjusted net profit 738.1 million euros ($819.14 million) versus 608.4 million euros year ago . 9-Month EBITDA up 16.4 percent at 1.33 billion euros versus 1.14 billion euros year ago . 9-Month revenue 3.39 billion euros versus 2.96 billion euros year ago .Net financial debt 2.05 billion euros at end of Sept. versus 1.61 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015.

Amadeus issues 500 mln euro bonds with 0.125 percent coupon

Amadeus IT Group SA :Says issued 500 million euro ($561.8 million) bonds at 99.5225 percent of nominal value, with a coupon of 0.125 percent and maturity of four years.