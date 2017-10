Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Amara Raja Batteries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Amara Raja Batteries Ltd :June quarter net profit 998.5 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 16.85 billion rupees versus 14.65 billion rupees last year.

Amara Raja Batteries appoints S Vijayanand as CEO

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd :Says appointed S Vijayanand as chief executive officer of the company with effect from april 01, 2017..

Amara Raja Batteries to list Beijing investment management unit

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd:To list all 50 pct stake in Beijing investment management unit held by the co.Listing price to be about 2 mln yuan.