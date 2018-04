Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Amica Q4 Net Profit Up At 27.3 Million Zlotys

March 2 (Reuters) - AMICA SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q4 NET PROFIT OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 REVENUE 750.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 670.0 MILLION YEAR AGO .Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 32.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 39.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .

Amica Plans To Acquire Assembly Line In Spain

Dec 13 (Reuters) - AMICA SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SUBMITTED ON NOV. 30 AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE AN ASSEMBLY LINE IN SPAIN FROM EDESA INDUSTRIAL S.L. .THE POTENTIAL TAKEOVER OF THE ASSEMBLY LINE FOR LARGE HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES WOULD BE UNDERTAKEN FOR 3 MILLION EUROS BY AMICA'S UNIT BASED IN SPAIN .ITS UNIT WOULD ALSO RECEIVE THE RIGHT TO SELL AGD APPLIANCES UNDER THE EDESA BRAND IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL FOR ADDITIONAL 2 MILLION EUROS.AMICA PLANS TO FUND THE TRANSACTION OF THE TOTAL VALUE OF 5 MILLION EUROS FROM ITS OWN FUNDS.THE OFFER IS VALID UNTIL FEB. 28, 2018.

Amica Q3 Net Profit Falls To 22.1 Million Zlotys

Nov 30 (Reuters) - AMICA SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.7 MILLION ZLOTYS.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 30.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.Q3 REVENUE WAS 705.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 649.9 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Amica Q2 net profit increases to 71.5 mln zlotys

Sept 7 (Reuters) - AMICA SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 624.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 581.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q2 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 38.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 30.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q2 NET PROFIT 71.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .

Amica Q1 net profit falls to 25.4 million zlotys

May 30 (Reuters) - AMICA SA ::Q1 REVENUE 574.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 573.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 25.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 38.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Amica plans div. of 5.5 zloty per share for 2016

April 28 (Reuters) - Amica SA ::Its supervisory board approves the management's proposal of FY 2016 dividend of 5.5 zloty ($1.42) per share.

Amica raises stake in Sideme to 100 pct

Amica SA : Said on Tuesday that it has risen its stake in Societe Industrielle D’Equipement Moderne Sideme (Sideme) to 100 pct from 39.29 pct . On March 22 it acquired 21.41 pct of Sideme for 1.6 million euros ($1.73 million) from England-based Crosslee PLC . On March 28 it bought 39.29 pct of Sideme for 2.2 million euros from Electrolux France SAS . Sideme is a distributor of household appliances on the French market . The company has also sold 100 shares in Sideme to Amica Handel i Marketing as according to the French law, each company has to have at least two shareholders .Amica owns 100 pct of Amica Handel i Marketing.

Amica Q4 net profit up at 27.8 mln zlotys

Amica SA : Q4 net profit 27.8 million zlotys ($6.82 million) versus 24.4 million zlotys a year ago . Q4 revenue 669.7 million zlotys versus 625.2 million zlotys a year ago .Q4 operating profit 39.8 million zlotys versus 42.4 million zlotys a year ago.

Awbud signs LOI with Amica for construction of warehouse

Awbud SA :Signs a letter of intent (LOI) with Amica SA for the construction of a warehouse in Wronki, Poland, for 12.8 million zlotys ($3.4 million) net.