Amadeus Fire AG (AMDG.DE)

April 24 (Reuters) - Amadeus Fire Ag :First quarter results of fiscal year 2017.Q1 EBITA rose 32.1 percent to 7.434 million euros ($8.08 million).Q1 revenue rose 11.6 percent to 44.85 million euros.Q1 net profit for period under review amounted to 5.029 million euros (previous year: 3.794 million euros).

Amadeus Fire AG : FY sales rose 2.1 percent to 173.3 million euros ($184.41 million) . FY EBITA rose 4.7 percent to 30 million euros . Dividend 3.66 euros per share . Will stay with current dividend policy and will propose a dividend of 3.66 euros per share . FY consolidated profit after minority interests of 19.0 million euros .FY gross profit grew by 4.2% to 75.8 million euros (prior year 72.8 million euros).

Amadeus Fire AG : FY sales rose 2.1 percent to 173.3 million euros ($184.95 million) . In fiscal year 2016 achieved consolidated sales of 173.3 million euros (prior year: 169.7 million euros), an increase of 2.1 pct year-on-year . In 2016 gross profit amounted to 75.8 million euros (prior year: 72.8 million euros), representing an increase of 3.1 million euros or 4.2 pct . FY EBITA, group's most important performance indicator, reached a new peak of 30.0 million euros .Goal for fiscal 2017 is to exceed EBITA level achieved of 30.0 million euros despite three working days less and significant investments in further expansion of its business operations.

Adds day of announcement in the first bullet.Amadeus FiRe AG : Said on Tuesday increases operating result forecast for fiscal year 2016 .So far operating result (EBITA) between 5 percent and 10 percent below the 2015 result was expected. Now the operating result is assumed to be at the prior-year level.

Amadeus FiRe AG : Increase operating result forecast for fiscal year 2016 .So far operating result (EBITA) between 5 percent and 10 percent below the 2015 result was expected. Now the operating result is assumed to be at the prior-year level.

Amadeus Fire AG : H1 EBITA up 10.8 percent to 12.71 million euros ($14.02 million) . H1 sales rose 1.6 percent to 83.53 million euros . A moderate revenue growth still is objective for both personnel services segment and training segment .EBITA for 2016 is still expected to be between five and ten percent below 2015 result.

Amadeus Fire AG:EBITA for 2016 is still expected to be between five and ten percent below 2015 result.

Amadeus Fire AG:Will propose dividend 3.53 euros per share for FY 2015 (prior year's dividend: EUR 3.37).

Amadeus Fire AG:‍Expects a moderate growth of sales in FY 2016.Sees ‍decrease of EBITA between 5 and 10 per cent for FY 2016​.FY 2015 reported EBITA 28.7 million euros.