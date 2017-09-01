AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AuRico Metals submits permit applications for Kemess underground project

Sept 1 (Reuters) - AuRico Metals Inc :AuRico Metals submits permit applications for Kemess underground project.AuRico Metals Inc - ‍permitting process is anticipated to be completed in Q2 2018​.AuRico Metals Inc - ‍submitted permit applications to major mines permitting office for wholly-owned kemess underground gold-copper project​.

Aurico Metals reports Q2 results

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AuRico Metals Inc. -:AuRico Metals reports 2017 second quarter results.AuRico Metals Inc - qtrly ‍royalty revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 39% compared to Q2 2016​.AuRico Metals Inc - ‍annual royalty revenue guidance has been revised upwards for second time in 2017, to a range of $10.5 to $11.0 million​.AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 royalty revenues (pre-tax) $10.5 million to $11.0 million.AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 kemess underground capital expenditures $6.0 million to $7.0 million.

Prism Resources Inc enters into agreement in respect of sale of profits interest to Aurico Metals

July 10 (Reuters) - Bearclaw Capital Corp :Prism Resources Inc. enters into agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest to Aurico Metals.Price for royalty is contingent payment of $2 million if Aurico receives payments in respect of royalty equalling or exceeding $9 million.

Aurico Metals reports Q1 results

May 4 (Reuters) - Aurico Metals Inc. :Aurico Metals reports 2017 first quarter results.says royalty revenue for quarter increased by 35% to $2.2 million compared to q1 2016.says increase in 2017 royalty revenue guidance range to $9.5 to $10.4 million from $8.0 to $8.4 million.

Kiska Metals to be acquired by AuRico

Kiska Metals Corp : Total value of this deal is approximately C$9.6 million . Kiska Metals Corp - under terms, holders of Kiska shares to receive about 0.0667 of Aurico common share plus c$0.016 in cash for each Kiska share held .Kiska Metals Corp - deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.

Aurico Metals updates on Alamos Gold's participation right

Aurico Metals Inc. : Alamos gold has indicated that it intends to exercise its participation right in full to maintain pro-rata interest in Aurico in connection with offering. . Alamos will subscribe for 1.1 million common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of c$1.1 million . Net proceeds from offering and from alamos private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties . Aurico Metals announces Alamos Gold's intention to exercise participation right . Underwriters have agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 10mln common shares at a price of C$1.00 per common share .Net proceeds from offering,from Alamos Private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties among others.

Aurico Metals announces C$10 million bought deal equity financing

Aurico Metals Inc. : Aurico Metals announces C$10 million bought deal equity financing . Net proceeds to be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties, advancement of permitting activities among others .Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 10,000,000 common shares at a price of c$1.00 per common share.

AuRico Metals Inc says accepted resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Robert Chausse

AuRico Metals Inc:Says accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Robert Chausse, as he leaves to pursue the position of CFO at another company. The resignation is effective March 31, 2016.Replacement for Chausse will be announced in due course.