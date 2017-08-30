Edition:
Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE (AMOC.CA)

AMOC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

12.15EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.20 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
£12.35
Open
£12.26
Day's High
£12.39
Day's Low
£12.05
Volume
449,275
Avg. Vol
1,325,766
52-wk High
£14.65
52-wk Low
£3.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alexandria Mineral Oils considering $500 mln oil refinery project
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO ::SAYS OIL REFINERY PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MILLION IS UNDER INITIAL CONSIDERATION.  Full Article

Alexandria Mineral Oils board proposes FY dividend
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 04:28am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO :BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 0.75 PER SHARE FOR FY 2016-2017.BOARD PROPOSES 0.5 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY EXISTING SHARE.  Full Article

Alexandria Mineral Oils forecasts 2017-18 net profit of EGP 575.2 mln
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 03:53am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Alexandria Mineral Oils Co ::Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 575.2 million, net revenue EGP 1.94 billion.  Full Article

Alexandria Mineral Oils says studying a deal with Axens
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 09:38am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Alexandria Mineral Oils Co :Says conducting technical and economical feasibility study on a deal with Axens, deal likely to cost around $50 million if finalised.  Full Article

Egypt's Alexandria Mineral Oils 9-mnth profit rises
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 03:52am EDT 

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co : Nine-month net profit EGP 853.5 million versus EGP 279.6 million year ago . Nine-month sales EGP 6.56 billion versus EGP 3.19 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2p8UCzq) Further company coverage: [AMOC.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Alexandria Mineral Oils EGM approves change in stock par value
Sunday, 26 Feb 2017 02:57am EST 

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co : EGM approves change in stock par value to EGP 1 per share from EGP 10 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lIrJHx) Further company coverage: [AMOC.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Alexandria Mineral Oils H1 profit rises
Sunday, 22 Jan 2017 03:28am EST 

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co : H1 net profit EGP 545.8 million versus EGP 157 million year ago . H1 sales EGP 3.23 billion versus EGP 2.20 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jkZuuN) Further company coverage: [AMOC.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

