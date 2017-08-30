Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE (AMOC.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alexandria Mineral Oils considering $500 mln oil refinery project

Aug 30 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO ::SAYS OIL REFINERY PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MILLION IS UNDER INITIAL CONSIDERATION.

Alexandria Mineral Oils board proposes FY dividend

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO :BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 0.75 PER SHARE FOR FY 2016-2017.BOARD PROPOSES 0.5 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY EXISTING SHARE.

Alexandria Mineral Oils forecasts 2017-18 net profit of EGP 575.2 mln

June 22 (Reuters) - Alexandria Mineral Oils Co ::Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 575.2 million, net revenue EGP 1.94 billion.

Alexandria Mineral Oils says studying a deal with Axens

May 9 (Reuters) - Alexandria Mineral Oils Co :Says conducting technical and economical feasibility study on a deal with Axens, deal likely to cost around $50 million if finalised.

Egypt's Alexandria Mineral Oils 9-mnth profit rises

Egypt's Alexandria Mineral Oils 9-mnth profit rises

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co : Nine-month net profit EGP 853.5 million versus EGP 279.6 million year ago . Nine-month sales EGP 6.56 billion versus EGP 3.19 billion year ago

Alexandria Mineral Oils EGM approves change in stock par value

Alexandria Mineral Oils EGM approves change in stock par value

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co : EGM approves change in stock par value to EGP 1 per share from EGP 10 per share

Alexandria Mineral Oils H1 profit rises

Alexandria Mineral Oils H1 profit rises

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co : H1 net profit EGP 545.8 million versus EGP 157 million year ago . H1 sales EGP 3.23 billion versus EGP 2.20 billion year ago