Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE (AMOC.CA)
12.15EGP
22 Oct 2017
£-0.20 (-1.62%)
£12.35
£12.26
£12.39
£12.05
449,275
1,325,766
£14.65
£3.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alexandria Mineral Oils considering $500 mln oil refinery project
Aug 30 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO
Alexandria Mineral Oils board proposes FY dividend
Aug 7 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO
Alexandria Mineral Oils forecasts 2017-18 net profit of EGP 575.2 mln
June 22 (Reuters) - Alexandria Mineral Oils Co
Alexandria Mineral Oils says studying a deal with Axens
May 9 (Reuters) - Alexandria Mineral Oils Co
Egypt's Alexandria Mineral Oils 9-mnth profit rises
Alexandria Mineral Oils Co
Alexandria Mineral Oils EGM approves change in stock par value
Alexandria Mineral Oils Co
Alexandria Mineral Oils H1 profit rises
Alexandria Mineral Oils Co