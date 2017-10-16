Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atlatsa reports per share loss of $0.22 for Q2 2017​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp :Atlatsa announces financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2017 & provides an update on the implementation of the 2017 restructure plan.Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.22 for Q2 2017​.Revenue increased by 12.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to $45.8 million​.Entered into a care and maintenance term loan facility agreement with RPM in an amount of $51.8 million​.Upon implementation of asset disposal all debt incurred during debt standstill period will be written off​.Atlatsa will restructure itself to reduce its corporate head office and associated overhead costs​.RPM to acquire, include resources specified in Atlatsa's Kwanda north, central block prospecting rights​ for $29.8 million in cash.Bokoni mine operations were placed on care and maintenance with effect from October 1, 2017​.Rustenburg platinum mines to suspend servicing, repayment of current, future debt incurred by Atlatsa group, owing to RPM until dec 31, 2019​.During Sept Bokoni mine, together with registered trade unions, NUM, TAWUSA and UASA, concluded facilitated consultation process​.Source text for Eikon: ID:nCNWZ1WLCa.

Amplats update on Amandelbult Resources sale to Northam

Aug 25 (Reuters) - ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM ::ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM UPDATE ON THE SALE OF LONG-DATED AMANDELBULT RESOURCES TO NORTHAM .NOT YET RECEIVED ITS CONSENT FROM MINISTER OF MINERAL RESOURCES FOR RESOURCE DISPOSAL​.

Atlatsa Resources says delay in filing Q2 financial statements

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp ::Atlatsa Resources Corporation announces delay in filing of Q2 2017 financial statements.At this time it is uncertain as to when company will be able to finalize its financial statements and related disclosures​.Due to financial restructure plan, not in position to file interim financial statements for 3,6 months ended June 30.Due to financial restructure plan with Anglo American Platinum, not in position to file unaudited interim financial statements.

Lonmin says continues to be concerned by persistent adverse macroeconomic conditions

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc :CONTINUES TO BE CONCERNED BY PERSISTENT ADVERSE MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURES CONFRONTING PLATINUM MINING IN SOUTH AFRICA.SALE OF EXCESS PROCESSING CAPACITY OF UP TO 500,000 PLATINUM OUNCES PER ANNUM TO MAXIMISE CASH.WILL CONSIDER SELLING FOR CASH OR INTRODUCING JOINT VENTURE PARTNERS INTO LIMPOPO AND AKANANI TOGETHER WITH EXPLORING OPTIONS TO INTRODUCE FUNDING PARTNERS INTO K4."CURRENT CAPITAL POSITION MAKES IT CHALLENGING TO FUND MK2 PROJECT WHICH IS NECESSARY TO EXTEND ROWLAND'S ECONOMIC LIFE"."BELIEVES THAT MK2 PROJECT WILL BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND COMPANY WILL EXPLORE OPTIONS TO INTRODUCE FUNDING PARTNERS AND PRESERVE APPROXIMATELY FIVE THOUSAND JOBS".REDUCTION IN ANNUAL OVERHEAD COSTS BY A MINIMUM OF ZAR500 MILLION BY END OF YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2018.APPROVAL BY DMR OF S11 APPLICATION TO ACQUIRE PANDORA JV FROM ANGLO PLATINUM WILL DEFER R2.6 BILLION OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE.

Anglo American Platinum posts H1 headline earnings of 747 mln rand

July 24 (Reuters) - ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD ::H1 NET SALES REVENUE OF 27.31 BILLION RAND VERSUS 30.66 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.PRODUCTION IS ON TRACK TO MEET YEAR END GUIDANCE OF 2.35 TO 2.40 MILLION PLATINUM OUNCES."EXPECTED THAT BOKONI WILL BE PLACED ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE".H1 HEADLINE EARNINGS OF 747 MILLION RAND VERSUS 1.65 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO."AMPLATS EXPECTS TO INCUR OVERALL ATTRIBUTABLE, POST-TAX LOSS OF BETWEEN R1.5 BILLION AND R1.9 BILLION ON DISPOSAL OF UNION MINE".HY PRODUCTION FROM MOGALAKWENA INCREASED 9 PCT TO 225,800 OUNCES.H1 DILUTED LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE OF 452 CENTS.HY PLATINUM SALES VOLUMES DECREASED BY 8 PCT TO 1,119,300 PLATINUM OUNCES (H1 2016: 1,221,200 OUNCES).ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR REMAINS BETWEEN R3.7 BILLION TO R4.2 BILLION.NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2017 DECREASED TO R5.9 BILLION FROM R7.3 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016.SAYS BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND IN H1 2017.ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM- DISPOSAL PROCESSES FOR EXIT OF UNION,PANDORA,LONG-DATED AMANDELBULT RESOURCES TO CONTINUE, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN H2 2017.HY UNIT COST OF PRODUCTION WAS UP 3% VERSUS H1 2016, REMAINING BELOW GUIDANCE AT R19,970 PER PLATINUM OUNCE.

Anglo American Platinum sees HY HEPS to decrease to between 67-47 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum Ltd ::For six months to June 30, HEPS are likely to decrease to between 67-47 percent to come between 210-335 cents per share.HY basic earnings and EPS for period are likely to decrease to between loss of 405 cents and loss of 520 cents per share, 169 percent and 188 percent lower than prior year.

Anglo American Platinum sees H1 HEPS at least 20 pct lower

June 27 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum Limited :Trading Statement For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2017 .‍Headline earnings and HEPS for six months ended 30 june 2017 will be at least 20 pct (r329 million or 126 cents per share) lower​.Basic EPS will also be at least 20% (r312 million or 118 cents per share) lower than comparative period.Expected decrease in headline earnings and basic earnings is primarily a result of stronger rand.Time required to reheat Phase B created a build-up of work-in-progress material which will delay c.90,000 ounces of refined platinum production from the period into H2 2017.There is no impact to FY production, with guidance maintained at metal in concentrate production of 2.35 - 2.40 million ounces​.

Amplats to sell its interests in Union Mine JV, Masa Chrome to Siyanda Resources

Anglo American Platinum Limited : Anglo American Plat announces sale of its interests in union mine joint venture & Masa Chrome to Siyanda Resources . Announces sale of its interests in union mine joint venture and Masa Chrome to Siyanda resources . Transaction consideration comprises an initial disposal consideration of R400 million, payable in cash . Deferred consideration has a cap of R6 billion . Maximum transaction consideration receivable by company is therefore R6.4 billion . Anglo American Platinum will retain Mortimer smelter operation . Siyanda will sell concentrate produced by Union Mine to Anglo American Platinum for a period of seven years . Charge payable by Siyanda under toll treatment arrangement will reflect smelting and refining costs . Transaction is expected to complete during second half of 2017 .Anglo American Platinum intends to use transaction consideration proceeds to reduce debt.

Amplats estimates full-year HEPS of 625-760 c/shr

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : Updated trading statement for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016 . HEPS for period is likely to increase to between 625 and 760 cents per share . Headline earnings is likely to increase to between R1.64 billion and R2.00 billion . Additional impairments in second half of 2016 of R283 million (post tax) . Impairments will impact basic earnings only and will not impact headline earnings .Headline earnings impacted by lower USD metal prices, lower 2016 stock count gain than 2015, offset by a weaker ZAR and cost improvement initiatives.

Anglo American Platinum Q4 platinum production rises 2 pct

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : Anglo american platinum limited production report for q4 ended 31 december 2016 . Total platinum production (expressed as metal in concentrate) was 2 pct higher than prior year at 610,100 ounces . Q4 production is seasonally lower than Q3 due to impact of public holidays. . Sales volumes of 606,500 ounces were down 2 pct, impacted by waterval smelter run-out which reduced refined platinum available to sell .Total full year refined production impacted by 65,000 platinum ounces.