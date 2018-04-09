Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

April 9 (Reuters) - ALUMETAL SA ::FY NET PROFIT 70.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 89.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 1.46 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.27 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA 97.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 115.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Nov 17(Reuters) - ALUMETAL SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 NET PROFIT 14.8 MLN ZLOTYS VS 15.2 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 17.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 18.3 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 350.1 MLN ZLOTYS VS 299.0 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ALUMETAL SA ::IPOPEMA 30 FIZAN LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 3.68 PERCENT FROM 10.14 PCT‍​.

Sept 6 (Reuters) - ALUMETAL SA ::IPOPEMA 30 FIZAN LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 10.14 PERCENT FROM 23.06 PERCENT FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTIONS.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - ALUMETAL SA ::Q2 REVENUE 358.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 318.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 13.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 25.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 14.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS RESTATED NET PROFIT OF 31.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

July 14 (Reuters) - ALUMETAL SA :SEES Q2 EBITDA TO BE DOWN ABOUT 20% IN COMPARISON TO Q1 2017‍​.SEES Q2 ADJUSTED. PROFIT TO BE DOWN ABOUT 25% Q/Q.

May 15 (Reuters) - ALUMETAL SA :Q1 NET PROFIT 16.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 18.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 30.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 377.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 337.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 EBITDA 25.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 35.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Alumetal SA : Reported on Wednesday FY revenue ​of 1.27 billion zlotys ($320.04 million)versus 1.44 billion zlotys a year ago . FY net profit was 89.9 million zlotys versus 74.7 million zlotys a year ago . FY EBITDA was 115.9 million zlotys, 9 pct up year on year . Lower production and sales volume were offset by operational optimization . Alumetal lowered net profit for 2016 by 2.1 million zlotys and net profit for 2015 by 2.9 million zlotys, following the recognition of a deferred tax asset . Its management recommends a FY dividend of 2.92 zloty per share, 44.9 million zlotys in total . The company is considering a revision of its dividend policy starting from the dividend payment for 2017; it could calculate and pay dividends from the normalized net profit .The normalized net profit would be the company's consolidated net profit adjusted for the effect of change in the asset from unused tax relief in a given year.

Alumetal SA :Ipopema 30 FIZAN lowers its stake in co to 23.22 pct from 29.46 pct.

Alumetal SA : Said on Thursday that it reported Q2 revenue ​of 318.1 million zlotys ($84.1 million) versus 367.0 million zlotys a year ago . Q2 operating profit ​was 25.7 million zlotys versus 23.1 million zlotys a year ago . Q2 net profit was 26.6 million zlotys versus ​21.6 million zlotys a year ago . H1 net profit was 55.3 million zlotys versus 31.4 million zlotys a year ago .H1 revenue down by 12.8 pct at 656.0 million zlotys due to need to restrict the sale of certain types of alloys and lower average selling price of products by 8.6 pct compared to H1 2015.