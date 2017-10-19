America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telekom Austria CFO sees no need for capital increase

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria ::CFO says does not see need for cap hike.

Telekom Austria says to gradually roll out brand 'A1' throughout group

Sept 20 (Reuters) - TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG ::SAYS HAS DECIDED TO HARMONISE ITS BRANDS WITHIN GROUP AND TO ROLL OUT BRAND 'A1' THROUGHOUT GROUP IN A GRADUAL MANNER.‍THIS WILL TRIGGER AN AMORTISATION OF LOCAL BRAND VALUES WHICH AMOUNT AS OF YEAR- END 2016 TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 350 MN IN TOTAL​.SAYS THIS WILL TRIGGER AN AMORTISATION OF LOCAL BRAND VALUES WHICH AMOUNT AS OF YEAR- END 2016 TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 350 MN IN TOTAL.‍THIS WILL IMPACT TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP'S NET RESULT IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019​.SAYS COMPANIES WILL AMORTISE BRAND VALUES UNTIL PHASE-OUT OF OLD BRANDS.SAYS THIS WILL IMPACT TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP'S NET RESULT IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019.SAYS MORE THAN HALF OF IMPACT IS TO BE EXPECTED IN Q4 2017 AND IN Q1 2018.SAYS AMORTISATION IS NOT CASH- RELEVANT.

Telekom Austria says A1 Digital acquires Swiss cloud provider Exoscale

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria Ag :Says A1 Digital acquires Swiss cloud provider Exoscale.

Management of merged Hutchison Drei Austria/Tele2 group not clear yet

July 28 (Reuters) - Tele2 Ab :Hutchison Drei Austria CEO says cannot give a medium-term earnings, sales forecast of merged entity.Tele2 Austria Chief says future management structure of Drei/Tele2 merged entity not clear yet.

Telekom Austria to propose 2017 dividend of 0.20 eur/shr

July 25 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria Ag :Says 0.20 eur/shr intended proposal to the annual general meeting 2018 for the financial year 2017.Confirms expects 2017 revenues to grow 1 percent.

Telekom Austria expects higher EBITDA growth in Q2

July 10 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria AG ::In Q2 of 2017, revenue development is expected to show a similar trend as compared to Q1 of 2017.‍Development relating to mobile subscribers and revenue generating units in Q2 of 2017 is expected to remain comparable to developments in Q1 2017​.Year-On-Year EBITDA growth anticipated to be higher than in Q1 2017, besides Austria mainly supported by a better performance in Bulgaria and Belarus.Development relating to mobile subscribers and revenue generating units in Q2 of 2017 is expected to remain comparable to developments in Q1 2017.

JCDecaux and América Móvil to create a joint venture in Mexico

June 27 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX ::JCDECAUX AND AMÉRICA MÓVIL << >> TO CREATE A JOINT VENTURE BY MERGING THEIR OOH BUSINESSES IN MEXICO.ENTITIES CONTROLLED BY JCDECAUX WILL ULTIMATELY OWN 60% SHARES OF JV JCDECAUX MX.REMAINING 40% SHARES OF JV WILL BE OWNED BY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AMX..CLOSING OF TRANSACTION SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, APPROVAL OF MEXICAN FEDERAL COMPETITION COMMISSION, EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017.TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017..

Telekom Austria acquires fixed-line operator Atlant Telecom

Telekom Austria Ag : Says acquires fixed-line operator Atlant Telecom in Belarus . Says has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares in the Belarusian operators Atlant Telecom and its subsidiary Teleset . Says sellers are the private equity firm Zubr Capital as well as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) . Says will finance the transaction via existing cashflow; the closing is expected within the next days Further company coverage: [TELA.VI] ((vienna.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 53112 255;)).

Telekom Austria CEO says being listed has drawbacks -Handelsblatt

Telekom Austria : CEO, asked whether delisting would be interesting option, says being listed costs a lot of money and requires large administrative costs -Handelsblatt interview . CEO says we must compete with unlisted companies, being listed requires publishing a great deal of information, which is not always helpful -Handelsblatt Further company coverage: [TELA.VI] ((vienna.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 531 12 258;)).

Citigroup launches bonds exchangeable for Telekom Austria shares

:Citigroup says launching an offering of exchangeable bonds due 2023, exchangeable for ordinary shares of Telekom Austria in an aggregate principal amount of up to approximately eur 400 million.