Acciona SA (ANA.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Acciona to build three photovoltaic plants in Egypt in alliance with Swicorp

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::SAYS TO BUILD AND OWN THREE IDENTICAL PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANTS IN EGYPT IN 50-50 ALLIANCE WITH SWICORP.SAYS WITH TOTAL RATED CAPACITY OF 150 MW, PLANTS WILL BE LOCATED IN BENBAN COMPLEX IN ASWAN REGION.SAYS PLANTS WILL MEAN TOTAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $180 MILLION.SAYS ENERGY GENERATED WILL BE SUPPLIED TO EGYPTIAN ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION COMPANY UNDER LONG-TERM PURCHASE AND SALE CONTRACT (25 YEARS).

Acciona to build 100 MWac photovoltaic plant in Australia

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::TO BUILD 100 MWAC PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANT IN AUSTRALIA WITH GRANSOLAR.

Acciona wins sanitation contract in 18 municipalities in Italy

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ACCIONA ::WINS SANITATION CONTRACT IN 18 MUNICIPALITIES IN TUSCANY (ITALY) .THE THREE-YEAR CONTRACT HAS AN OPTIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSION PERIOD AND A TOTAL BUDGET OF 35 MILLION EUROS‍​.

Acciona sells highway in Chile to Global Via for 335 mln euros‍​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - ACCIONA : :SAYS THROUGH ITS UNITS HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 100 PERCENT OF SOCIEDAD CONCESIONARIA ACCIONA CONCESIONES RUTA 160 (VEHICLE HOLDING CONCESSION TITLE ON THE "AUTOPISTA RUTA 160") TO GLOBAL VIA INFRAESTRUCTURAS CHILE SA AND GLOBALVIA CHILE SPA‍​.TRANSACTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO 335 MILLION EUROS, INCLUDING THE ASSUMPTION OF 117 MILLION EUROS OF PROJECT DEBT AND 33 MILLION EUROS CORRESPONDING TO THE MARKET VALUE OF THE FINANCIAL DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATED TO THE DEBT.

Acciona to build 424 MW wind farm in Mexico

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::TO BUILD 424 MW WIND FARM IN MEXICO WORTH ABOUT $600 MILLION.

Acciona to provide handling services to Jetsmart at six airports in Chile

July 31 (Reuters) - Acciona SA ::TO PROVIDE HANDLING SERVICES TO JETSMART AT SIX CHILEAN AIRPORTS.

Acciona reiterates that Nordex is a strategic investment

July 28 (Reuters) - Acciona SA ::SAYS REITERATES THAT NORDEX << >> IS A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT - CONFERENCE CALL.

Acciona says FY 2017 outlook remains unchanged ‍​

July 28 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::SAYS FY 2017 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED .‍​.

Acciona to get 21 pct of Testa Residential in exchange for home rental business

July 28 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO CONTRIBUTE ITS HOME RENTAL BUSINESS TO TESTA RESIDENCIAL IN EXCHANGE FOR A 21 PERCENT STAKE.THE DEAL IS BASED ON A GROSS ASSET VALUE (GAV) OF 400 MILLION EUROS AND A NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) OF 336 MILLION EUROS.THE DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED ONCE TESTA RESIDENCIAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING IN SEPTEMBER APPROVES THE ISSUANCE OF EQUITY IN EXCHANGE FOR THE ASSETS.

Acciona H1 net profit falls 86.6 pct YoY

July 28 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::H1 NET SALES 3.39 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.76 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 80.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 596.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 579 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 525 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.CONSTRUCTION BACKLOG AT 7.29 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE, DOWN 1.2 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.