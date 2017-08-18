Edition:
Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS (ANACM.IS)

ANACM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.02TL (+0.88%)
Prev Close
2.28TL
Open
2.30TL
Day's High
2.32TL
Day's Low
2.29TL
Volume
2,919,409
Avg. Vol
2,635,643
52-wk High
2.44TL
52-wk Low
1.25TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anadolu Cam Q2 net profit drops to 71.0 mln lira
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 03:07am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - ANADOLU CAM ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 603.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 488.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 71.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 129.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam completes sale of 50 pct stake in Omco Istanbul Kalıp for EUR 12.8 mln‍​
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 04:50am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - ANADOLU CAM ::COMPLETES SALE OF 50 PERCENT IN OMCO ISTANBUL KALIP TO OMCO INTERNATIONAL N.V.‍​.THE TRANSACTION PRICED AT 12.8 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam to increase share capital by 68.9 pct through bonus shares
Friday, 26 May 2017 07:03am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - ANADOLU CAM ::TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO 750.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 444.0 MILLION LIRA.THE AMOUNT OF CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE MET BY 2016 PROFIT SHARE AND INTERNAL RESOURCES.TO DISTRIBUTE BONUS SHARES CORRESPONDING 68.9 PERCENT OF THE PAID-IN CAPITAL.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam Q1 net profit shrinks at 40.8 million lira
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 11:10am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Anadolu Cam ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 40.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 253.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 513.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 345.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam decides to sell 50 pct of Omco Istanbul
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 12:54am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Anadolu Cam ::Decides to transfer 50 percent of Omco Istanbul to the other stakeholder Omco International NV.Signed stake sale agreement on April 19.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam decides to provide capital to its Russian units up to RUB 3 billion
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 01:30am EDT 

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS :Within the scope of strengthening the financial structures of subsidiaries in Russia and financing of business capital that subsidiaries it decided to provide them capital up to 3 billion Roubles ($53.47 million).  Full Article

Anadolu Cam 2016 net profit jumps to 456.9 million lira
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 01:35am EST 

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS : Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 1.77 billion lira ($477.32 million) versus 1.55 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net profit was 456.9 million lira versus 51.6 million lira year ago . Proposed to pay 2016 dividend of gross 0.1126 lira net 0.0957 lira per share payable on May 30 . Proposed to distribute 300.0 million lira representing 67.6 percent of share capital as stock dividends .Distribution of stock dividends will be realised after completion of legal process.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam Q3 net profit jumps to 36.6 million lira
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 10:55am EST 

Anadolu Cam : Q3 net profit of 36.6 million lira ($11.32 million) versus 8.0 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 491.3 million lira versus 420.6 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam Q2 net profit jumps to 129.3 million lira
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 02:23am EDT 

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS : Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 488.9 million lira ($166.41 million) versus 446.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 129.3 million lira versus 39.7 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam Q1 net profit jumps to 253.4 mln lira
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 11:41am EDT 

Anadolu Cam : Q1 net profit of 253.4 million lira ($86.05 million) versus 76.9 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 345.4 million lira versus 288.0 million lira year ago.  Full Article

