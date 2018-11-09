Embotelladora Andina SA (ANDb.SN)
ANDb.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
2,432.30CLP
9 Nov 2018
Change (% chg)
$-6.60 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$2,438.90
Open
$2,438.90
Day's High
$2,485.00
Day's Low
$2,400.00
Volume
276,436
Avg. Vol
624,054
52-wk High
$3,186.40
52-wk Low
$2,310.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chile's miner Codelco makes new offer to striking Andina workers
SANTIAGO Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Monday it offered a new contract proposal to striking workers in hopes of ending a small strike at its Andina mine.