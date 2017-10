AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anglogold Ashanti to dispose some assets to Harmony Gold for $300 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :TO DISPOSE OF VARIOUS ASSETS SITUATED IN VAAL RIVER REGION OF SOUTH AFRICA TO HARMONY GOLD MINING FOR US$300 MILLION​.‍PRODUCTION FROM REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS, WILL CONSTITUTE LESS THAN 15% OF COMPANY'S ESTIMATED ANNUAL PRODUCTION​.

Anglogold Ashanti ‍announces disposal of Kopanang mine, West Gold plant and related infrastructure​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :‍ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS KOPANANG MINE, WEST GOLD PLANT AND RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE​.‍SALE ASSETS EXCLUDE KOPANANG GOLD PLANT AND KOPANANG ROCK DUMP WHICH WILL BE RETAINED BY ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI​.‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF SALE ASSETS TO HK BASED HEAVEN-SENT SA SUNSHINE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED​.‍SALE ASSETS WILL BE ACQUIRED AND OPERATED BY A SOUTH AFRICAN SUBSIDIARY OF HSC​.‍PURCHASE TO BE SETTLED BY A PAYMENT OF R100 MILLION IN CASH AND TRANSFER OF CERTAIN GOLD BEARING ROCK DUMPS FROM VMR TO ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI​.

Asanko Gold acquires Miradani Gold Project

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Asanko Gold acquires large, highly prospective Miradani Gold Project, adjacent to Asanko Gold Mine.Asanko Gold - ‍acquisition costs of Miradani Project, which bear standard Government of Ghana royalty interests, are not disclosed and are not material​.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍acquired ownership of Miradani Mining Lease in Ghana, West Africa from AngloGold Ashanti​.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍drilling program on Miradani, Central and Tontokrom to commence in Q4 2017​.

Anglogold Ashanti ‍announces potential disposal of Kopanang mine​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ::‍ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL DISPOSAL OF KOPANANG MINE​.‍STARTED A CONSULTATION PROCESS TO RESTRUCTURE ITS SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS​.THIS RESTRUCTURING PROCESS INCLUDES KOPANANG MINE CEASING OPERATIONS AND TRANSITIONING TO CARE AND MAINTENANCE.RESTRUCTURING PROCESS INCLUDES KOPANANG MINE CEASING OPERATIONS AND TRANSITIONING TO CARE AND MAINTENANCE.‍AIMS OF ENSURING THAT BUSINESS COULD BE SAFELY RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY, WHILST MITIGATING JOB LOSSES​.INITIATED A PROCESS TO ASSESS SALE OF KOPANANG MINE.‍SHOULD POTENTIAL SALE BE SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, THIS WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON RESTRUCTURING.ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - SEVERANCE BENEFITS WILL BE PAID TO EMPLOYEES ON CONCLUSION OF RESTRUCTURING PROCESS, KOPANANG MINE WILL MOVE TO CARE AND MAINTENANCE.

Moody's says South African gold and platinum miners' restructuring supports their credit profiles

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd -:Moody's: South African gold and platinum miners' restructuring supports their credit profiles.Moody's says restructuring of South African operations will be positive for credit profiles of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd, Gold Fields and Sibanye Gold.Moody's-South African mining groups' restructuring initiatives will protect their credit quality by returning South African operations to a state in which they are free cash flow-generating.Moody's -profitability of South African gold, PGM mining operations under increasing pressure due to still low, but slightly improved, price environment.

Tikforce enters two-year commercial agreement with Anglogold Ashanti Australia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Tikforce Ltd :Enters exclusive, two-year commercial agreement with Anglogold Ashanti Australia Ltd.Tikforce will provide fully managed verification and pre-qualification service of all contractors engaged on Anglogold Ashanti projects in Australia.

Anglogold Ashanti says guidance for full year remains unchanged

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED.GOLD PRODUCTION OF 1.748MOZ FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR.TOTAL CASH COST OF $796/OZ FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017, COMPARED TO 1.745MOZ AT $706/OZ IN THE FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR.SEES FY PRODUCTION BETWEEN 3.6MOZ AND 3.75MOZ.SEES FY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BETWEEN $950M AND $1,050M.ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 WERE $1,071/OZ COMPARED TO $911/OZ IN THE FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR.SEES FY TOTAL CASH COSTS BETWEEN $750/OZ AND $800/OZ.ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS $610M FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017.HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 22 CENTS VS HEPS OF 23 CENTS A YEAR AGO.HY HEADLINE LOSS $89 MLN VS EARNINGS OF $93 MLN A YEAR AGO."DECISIVE ACTION TAKEN TO STEM LOSSES IN SOUTH AFRICA, WITH RESTRUCTURING TALKS UNDER WAY".AT JUNE 30, NET DEBT OF $2.151BN AND NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO OF 1.56 TIMES.HY ADJUSTED HEADLINE LOSS OF $93M INCLUDES RETRENCHMENT PROVISION OF $47M AND SILICOSIS PROVISION OF $46M."TOOK DIFFICULT DECISION TO BEGIN CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES, WITH RESPECT TO RESTRUCTURING CERTAIN OF ITS SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS UNITS".

Anglogold Ashanti sees HY HLPS between 19-23 cents

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ::SEE HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 19 CENTS AND 23 CENTS.SEES HY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE BETWEEN 41 CENTS AND 45 CENTS.HY PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 1.748 MOZ FOR PERIOD COMPARED TO 1.745 MOZ IN PRIOR PERIOD.ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD - COMPANY RECORDED AN IMPAIRMENT OF CERTAIN OF ITS SOUTH AFRICAN ASSETS AMOUNTING TO $86 MILLION (POST-TAX) OR 21 CENTS PER SHARE.COMPANY ACHIEVED PRODUCTION IN Q2 OF YEAR OF 918,000 OZ COMPARED TO 830,000 OZ IN Q1, UP 10.6 PERCENT.ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI-MANAGEMENT IN POSITION TO RELIABLY ESTIMATE WITHIN ACCEPTABLE RANGE CO'S SHARE OF POSSIBLE SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION CLAIMS, COSTS.ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD - PROVIDED FOR CLASS ACTION OBLIGATION IN STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE AT DISCOUNTED PRE-TAX AMOUNT OF $63 MILLION.

S.Africa's COSATU and NUM to march to AngloGold Ashanti against retrenchment of workers

July 31 (Reuters) - COSATU::COSATU - COSATU NORTH WEST AND NUM WILL BE HAVING A MASSIVE MARCH ON 01 AUGUST 2017 TO ANGLO GOLD ASHANTI MINE AGAINST MASSIVE RETRENCHMENTS OF 8500 WORKERS.COSATU - NUM MATLOSANA WILL BE AFFECTED BY ALMOST 3000 MEMBERS IF MINE PROCEEDS WITH RETRENCHMENT.COSATU - "URGE DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL RESOURCES INTERVENE AND WORK WITH MINING SECTOR TO ENSURE THAT JOBS ARE SAVED".

Anglogold Ashanti comments on passage of new legislation in Tanzania​

July 13 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :‍Anglogold Ashanti comments on passage of new legislation in Tanzania​.Units seeking constructive dialogue with GOT, and its agencies, to gain assurances that Geita mine will not be affected by legal, fiscal changes​.