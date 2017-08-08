Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Anant Raj Ltd :Says approved re-appointment of Anil Sarin as MD.June quarter consol net profit 112.3 million rupees versus 166.5 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 1.08 billion rupees versus 899.6 million rupees last year.

Anant Raj Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 197.7 million rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 1.36 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 190.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 1.06 billion rupees.