Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)

ANRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

52.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs52.90
Open
Rs53.15
Day's High
Rs53.80
Day's Low
Rs52.00
Volume
282,130
Avg. Vol
1,464,615
52-wk High
Rs71.60
52-wk Low
Rs32.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Anant Raj June-qtr consol profit down 32 pct
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 09:22am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Anant Raj Ltd :Says approved re-appointment of Anil Sarin as MD.June quarter consol net profit 112.3 million rupees versus 166.5 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 1.08 billion rupees versus 899.6 million rupees last year.  Full Article

Anant Raj Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 07:37am EST 

Anant Raj Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 197.7 million rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 1.36 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 190.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 1.06 billion rupees.  Full Article

Anant Raj Ltd News

BRIEF-Anant Raj seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Anil Sarin as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Anil Sarin as managing director

Earnings vs. Estimates

