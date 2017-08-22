Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Antofagasta posts H1 PBT of $689.1 mln vs $276.5 mln a year ago

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc :H1 REVENUE 41.9% HIGHER AT $2,049 MILLION, AS REALISED COPPER PRICES INCREASED BY 25.3% AND SALES VOLUMES INCREASED BY 14.3%.H1 EBITDA INCREASED 87.8% TO $1,079.8 MILLION MAINLY DUE TO HIGHER REVENUES.SAYS ‍UNIT COSTS FOR FULL YEAR ARE UNCHANGED​.H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX $689.1 MILLION VERSUS $276.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA MARGIN TO 52.7%, UP FROM 39.8% IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AND 44.9% FOR FULL YEAR 2016.H1 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $410.0 MILLION, 46% OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE.H1 EPS OF 29.5 CENTS.AT JUNE 30, GROUP NET DEBT REDUCED BY $212.1 MILLION TO $859.6 MILLION.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10.3 CENTS PER SHARE.CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR UNCHANGED AT $900 MILLION.SAYS ‍PRODUCTION FOR YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR WITH ENCUENTRO OXIDES PROJECT COMING INTO OPERATION.IN H1 OPERATING COST REDUCTIONS OF $44 MILLION ACHIEVED CONTRIBUTING TO SAVINGS OF $0.06/LB IN CASH COSTS DURING CURRENT PERIOD.ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE SAVINGS TARGET OF $140 MILLION DURING 2017 WITH A MAJORITY OF COST SAVINGS EXPECTED DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR.MID TO LONGER TERM ‍OUTLOOK CONTINUES TO BE FAVOURABLE AS DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO GROW AT AROUND 2% WHILE SUPPLY GROWTH REMAINS CONSTRAINED​.SAYS ‍IN SHORTER TERM, MARKET IS MOVING TO A TIGHTER DEMAND-SUPPLY POSITION WITH A SMALL DEFICIT EXPECTED THIS YEAR AND NEXT​.

Antofagasta says HY copper output up 7.1 percent

July 26 (Reuters) - ANTOFAGASTA PLC ::ANTOFAGASTA PLC - NET CASH COSTS WERE $1.20/LB IN Q2 2017, A 5.5% DECREASE COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER.SAYS GROUP COPPER PRODUCTION IN Q2 2017 WAS 174,400 TONNES, 1.5% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER.GROUP COPPER PRODUCTION IN Q2 2017 WAS 174,400 TONNES, 1.5% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER.ANTOFAGASTA PLC - COPPER PRODUCTION FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 685,000 AND 720,000 TONNES, UNCHANGED FROM BEGINNING OF YEAR.GOLD PRODUCTION DURING QUARTER INCREASED BY 10.5% TO 58,900 OUNCES.ANTOFAGASTA PLC - COST GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED WITH CASH COSTS BEFORE BY-PRODUCT CREDITS EXPECTED TO BE $1.55/LB AND NET CASH COST OF $1.30/LB.PRODUCTION AND COSTS REMAIN IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND GUIDANCE FOR YEAR IS UNCHANGED.SAYS "PRODUCTION AND COSTS REMAIN IN-LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AND OUR GUIDANCE FOR YEAR IS UNCHANGED".COPPER PRODUCTION FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 685,000 AND 720,000 TONNES.COST GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED.

Antofagasta says Q1 copper production up 9.4 pct; guidance unchanged

April 26 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc ::Q1 molybdenum production at los pelambres increased by 29.4 pct compared to same period in 2016.Q1 gold production was 53,300 ounces in q1 2017, 6.0 pct lower than in q1 2016 and 41.5 pct lower than in previous quarter.Q1 copper production in q1 2017 increased by 9.4 pct compared with same quarter in 2016 to 171,900 tonnes with higher production at centinela.Cash costs before by-product credits in quarter improved by 7.6 pct compared to q1 2016 to $1.59/lb.Cash costs before by-product credits were 8.9 pct higher than in q4 2016.Increase is mainly related to lower production partly offset by productivity improvements and cost savings.Net cash costs were $1.27/lb in q1 2017, 7.3 pct lower than in q1 2016 and 12.4 pct higher than previous quarter.Guidance is unchanged.Group copper production for full year is expected to be 685-720,000 tonnes, with production higher in second half of year than in first.

Antofagasta says World Bank's ICSID confirmed Pakistan violated bilateral Treaty

Antofagasta Plc : REKO DIQ Project arbitration ruling . ICSID Tribunal decision rejected Pakistan's defence against liability, confirmed that Pakistan had violated several provisions of bilateral investment treaty . damages phase of proceedings will begin on march 22; tribunal will consider submissions from parties to determine amount that Pakistan must pay TCC . Ruling on quantum of damages is expected in 2018. . At conclusion of this phase, Tethyan will receive an award entitling it to fair market value of project at time that mining lease application was denied . Tribunal of world bank's ICSID issued decision on arbitration claims that Tethyan copper filed against Pakistan .Tribunal decision on claims that Tethyan copper filed in relation to unlawful denial of mining lease for REKO DIQ project in Pakistan in 2011.

Antofagasta FY pretax profit rises 17.2 pct to $284.6 mln

Antofagasta Plc : Fy revenue rose 12.3 percent to $3.622 billion . FY pretax profit rose 17.2 pct to $284.6 million . Final dividend $0.153 per share . Total dividend $0.184 per share . To declare a final dividend of 15.3 cents per share, bringing dividend for full year to 18.4 cents per share . Fy capital expenditure down by 24.2 pct to $795.1 million . Fy ebitda $1,626.1 million, 78.7% higher than previous year . Fy operating cost reduction of $242 million . Fy group copper production increased to 709,400 tonnes by 12.5% compared to 2015 . FY group cash costs before by-product credits were $1.54/lb, 27c/lb lower than last year . Production in 2017 is expected to be 685-720,000 tonnes of copper 185-205,000 ounces of gold and 8,500-9,500 tonnes of molybdenum . In medium term, expect to see a steady shift from a copper market in balance to a slight deficit, leading to further improvement in prices . In 2017, further cost savings of $140 million under cost and competitiveness programme are included in unit cost guidance figures . Cash cost before by-product credits in 2017 expected to be similar to 2016 at $1.55/lb,net cash cost are expected to be about $1.30/lb . Capital expenditure for 2017 is estimated at less than $900 million with some $100 million carried over from 2016 . Group does not foresee copper returning to lows of 2016.

Antofagasta to exit Chilean hydropower project

Antofagasta Plc : Los pelambres had entered into a power purchase agreement with Alto Maipo for provision of up to 110mw over a 20 year period from completion date of project . Los Pelambres's carrying value of project is $356 million .Agreement with Alto Maipo for provision of up to 110mw over a 20 year period from completion date of project..

Aes Gener says to acquire Antofagasta's stake in Alto Maipo

Aes Gener Sa : Aes gener says will acquire antofagasta's 40 percent stake in alto maipo power project . Aes gener says costs on project overran by 22 percent Further company coverage: [ASG.SN] (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien) ((rosalba.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Antofagasta names Francisca Castro as non-exec director

Antofagasta Plc : Board changes . Hugo Dryland to retire from role as non-executive director; Francisca Castro appointed non-exec director .Changes will take effect from Nov. 1 2016.

Antofagasta sees 2017 production 685-720,000 tonnes

Antofagasta Plc : Gold production was 70,300 ounces in quarter, a 33.1% increase on q2 2016 largely due to higher gold grades at centinela . Production in 2017 is expected to be in range of 685-720,000 tonnes .Net cash costs guidance for 2016 is lowered from $1.30/lb to $1.25/lb;sees 2016 and 2017 capex below $900 million.

Antofagasta H1 profit rises

Antofagasta Plc : Half yearly financial report . H1 revenue fell 18.5 pct to $1.45 bln . H1 pretax profit $276.1 mln . H1 EBITDA increased 2.3 pct to $571.6 mln . H1 capital expenditure of $385.4 mln, $276.9 mln lower than in first half of 2015 . Interim dividend of 3.1 cents per share . H1 revenue 18.5 pct lower at $1.45 bln, on lower copper prices and sales volumes, and closure of Michilla at end of 2015 . H1 EBITDA margin (2) strengthened to 39.5 pct, up from 31.5 pct in same period last year . Group copper production for year is expected to be at lower end of 710-740,000 tonnes guided in January . Production for year is weighted to second half of year . We are cautious in our outlook and remain conservative in our approach to managing capital . Full year expenditure expected to be lower than original guidance . Group net debt of $1.04 bln, almost unchanged since end of 2015 .FY expectations: unit costs $0.05/lb lower with cash costs before by-product credits of $1.60/lb and net cash costs of $1.30/lb.