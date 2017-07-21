AO World PLC (AO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AO World Q1 UK revenue growth 2.5 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - AO World :Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017.Board expects results for full year to fall within range of market expectations.UK trading environment remains challenging.Revenue growth in UK AO website sales of 6.2% in Q1.Overall UK revenue growth in quarter was 2.5%.Europe segment has performed in line with our plan.Europe saw strong year-on-year revenue growth of 57.6% in local currency (up 73.1% on a sterling basis).

AO World says full-year revenue up 17 percent

June 6 (Reuters) - AO World Plc ::Fy revenue rose 17 percent to 701.2 million stg.Ao world plc - ‍fy group operating loss of £12.0m versus £10.6m year ago ​.Ao world plc - fy ‍uk adjusted ebitda was up 41.7 pct to £24.4m​.Fy basic loss per share of 1.56p (2016: 1.44p).Ao world plc - fy ‍europe adjusted ebitda losses increased by 25.5 pct to £26.5m​.Fy diluted loss per share of 1.55p (2016: 1.44p).Challenging trading environment we saw in uk in second half of last year has continued into start of our new financial year.Ao world plc - ‍fy ao website sales for uk up 14.5 pct to £557.9m​.We expect our uk q1 growth rate to slow significantly year on year, but overall we continue to expect to fall within range of market expectations.Trading in europe in our new financial year has started well and we are on track with our plans for this year.Ao world plc - fy ‍total uk revenue up 12.7 pct to £629.7m demonstrating further market share gains​.

AO World raises 50 mln stg through placing

AO World Plc : Results of placing announced earlier today . Placing of total of 37.7 million new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in co, representing approximately 9.0 percent . Shares placed at a price of 132.5 pence per placing share raising proceeds of 50 mln stg, subject to completion .Expected that admission will take place at 8.00 am on April 3, at which time dealings in placing shares will commence.

AO World placing to raise up to 50 mln stg

Ao World :Announces a placing to raise up to £50 million, through issue of up to 42,063,157 new ordinary shares in company.

AO World tightens full year earnings guidance, cautious outlook

Ao World Plc : Full year trading for FY 2017 is expected to be in line with our range of expectations . Group revenue expected to be c.£700m, up c.17% year-on-year . Existing adjusted EBITDA guidance range is tightened to £-2.4 to £0m . Group cash as at 31 March 2017 is expected to be at least £27m . Board broadly expects patterns of trading seen in second half of FY 2017 to continue into year ahead . Board continues to be cautious given uncertain UK economic outlook, currency impacts on supplier pricing and possible effect on consumer demand . In our Europe business, we are on track to achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA run-rate and revenue run-rate of c.eur 250m by FY 2021 . We expect limited further capex to realise plans in existing territories .Has today separately announced a placing of up to 9.99% of its share capital.

AO World names Steve Caunce as CEO

AO World Plc : Steve Caunce to succeed John Roberts as ceo . Steve Caunce, chief operating officer, will succeed John Roberts as chief executive officer . John Roberts will transition to a new role on board as founder, executive director. .Steve will lead company as ceo, accountable for strategy and performance delivery.

AO World says no dip in sales since Brexit vote

Ao World : CEO says no material sales impact since Brexit vote on June 23 Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

AO World full-year operating loss widens to 10.6 mln stg

Ao World Plc : Trading in current financial year has started well. . In UK we expect adjusted ebitda to be slightly ahead of current consensus, in range of £21m - £25m . Expect european revenue to be in range of eur 90m - eur 110m and adjusted ebitda losses to be between eur 26m and eur 30m for year . Board remains confident in long-term prospects of group . Group operating loss of £10.6m (2015: £2.2m) as previously guided . Uk adjusted ebitda 5 of £17.2m (2015: £16.5m), with uk adjusted ebitda margin 6 of 3.1% (2015: 3.5%) due to investment in marketing . Europe adjusted ebitda losses of £21.1m (2015: £8.0m) .Fy revenue rose 25.7 percent to 599.2 million stg.