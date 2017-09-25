alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

alstria office REIT leases 4,700 sqm in Cologne

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG :DGAP-NEWS: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: ALSTRIA LEASES 4,700 SQM IN COLOGNE.

Alstria Office sells non-core assets for 44.3 mln euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :Says sells non-core assets for eur 44.3 million.Says Disposed assets with a combined annual rental income of eur 3.6 million were sold at a book gain of 3.5% to most recent appraised value.

Alstria Office: sale of 'Kaisergalerie' by Quantum and alstria

July 18 (Reuters) - ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG ::SALE OF 'KAISERGALERIE' BY QUANTUM AND ALSTRIA.SALE OF "KAISERGALERIE" BY QUANTUM AND ALSTRIA FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 170 MILLION.

Alstria Office leases Stuttgart property to German state

July 17 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :Says leases 8,400 sqm in Stuttgart to the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Alstria Office buys 168.5 mln portfolio, FFO seen rising

April 24 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit Ag :Alstria Office REIT-AG: acquisition of a portfolio of twelve office buildings in Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Berlin.Acquisition is accretive to FFO per share, a full year impact on revenues of eur 9.9 m and FFO of around eur 7.3 m expected.Alstria Office REIT-AG acquires an office property portfolio for a total consideration (all-in-cost) of eur 168.5 m.Portfolio will be financed with eur 108.5 m of existing cash and eur 60.0 m of new debt which represents a LTV of around 36 pct in line with company's mid-term deleveraging target..Transaction are expected to increase Alstria's funds from operations (FFO) by approximately eur 7.3 m on a full-year basis.Closing of transaction, which is subject to customary conditions precedents, is expected to take place towards mid-2017.

Alstria Office Reit AG sees 2017 revenues 185 mln eur, FFO 108 mln eur

Alstria Office Reit AG : Dividend 0.52 EUR per share . FY revenue rose 75.8 percent to 202.7 million EUR . Corporate growth in line with guidance: FFO of EUR116.4 mln (+96.0 percent) . Value accretion: nav up by 6.7 percent . Strong letting result: EPRA like-for-like rental growth of 4.6 percent and EPRA vacancy rate down to 9.2 percent . Improved efficiency: epra cost ratio down from 22.1 percent to 16.6 percent . Higher dividend: management proposes to increase dividend by 4 percent to EUR0.52 per share for FY 2016 . Result for financial year 2016. . Growth in line with guidance: FFO up by 96.0 percent to EUR116.4 mln . Revenues were up by 75.8 percent to EUR202.7 mln (guidance: EUR200 mln) . Increase in FFO margin by 590 bps to 57.4 percent was mainly driven by efficiency gains and lower financing costs . Epra cost ratio dropped from 22.1 percent to 16.6 percent and average cost of debt fell to 2.0 percent as per december 31, 2016. . Nav up by 6.7 percent and net LTV down to 40.9 percent . Portfolio volume of EUR3.0 bln, gross yield of 6.2 percent . Value of Alstria's investment properties amounted to EUR3.0 bln as per December 31, 2016 (December 31, 2015: eur 3.3 bn) . Alstria took profit from strong transaction market in Germany and sold non-core properties worth EUR402 mln, which generated eur 25.8 mln of rental income . These sales generated a realized gain of EUR29.1 mln..

Alstria Office REIT affirms guidance

Alstria Office Reit AG : Says Q2 revenues guidance 2016 confirmed: revenues of 200 mln eur and FFO of 115 mln eur . Says Q2 revenues at 102.1 mln eur and funds from operations (FFO) at eur 57.4 (after minorities) . Says Q2 revenues net LTV at 49.4% and reit equity ratio at 50.4% .Says Q2 revenues epra vacancy rate down to 9.8%.

Alstria Office unit sells Berlin building for 230 mln eur

Alstria Office Reit AG : Alstria Office REIT-AG: Deutsche Office sells building 'an den Treptowers 3' in Berlin . Sale of 'an den Treptowers 3' will allow Alstria to reduce its net LTV down to 44.9 percent from 49.0 percent . Building generates an annual rental income of eur 13.9 million and was sold for a total consideration of eur 230 million. .Alstria confirms its financial guidance for FY 2016: revenues of eur 200 million and FFO of eur 115 million.

Alstria Office adjusts of conversion price for convertible bond

Alstria Office Reit AG says :Adjustment of conversion price for convertible bond (2013/2018) of Alstria Office Reit AG in amount of eur 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on june 14, 2018.

Alstria Office Reit AG confirms 2016 revenue, FFO guidance

Alstria Office Reit AG : Says first-quarter revenues 51.1 million euros, funds from operations (ffo) at 29 million euros . Confirms 2016 guidance: revenues of 200 million euros, ffo of 115 million euros .news: alstria office reit-ag: first quarter 2016.