Aperam SA (APAM.AS)

Aperam issues 3,196,556 new ordinary shares - Euronext‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EURONEXT‍​::FOLLOWING CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES APERAM SA << >> ISSUES 3,196,556 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF OCT 17 .

Aperam issues 4,036,258 new shares - Euronext

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Euronext::APERAM SA << >> ISSUES 4,036,258 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON XLUX MARKET AS OF AUGUST 7, 2017.

Aperam Q2 ebitda at 169 million dollars

July 26 (Reuters) - APERAM SA ::Q2 EBITDA $ 169 MILLION VERSUS $172 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 REVENUE $ 1.27 BILLION VERSUS $1.40 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 NET INCOME $ 85 MILLION VERSUS $95.8 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 EBITDA/TONNE $354 VERSUS $237 YEAR AGO.SAYS IS CAUTIOUS REGARDING Q3 IN VIEW OF STRONG SEASONALITY AND RECENT DROPS IN RAW MATERIAL PRICES.Q2 STEEL SHIPMENTS 478,000 TONNES VERSUS 520,000 TONNES YEAR AGO.REMAINS CONFIDENT ABOUT FUNDAMENTALS OF STAINLESS STEEL MARKET AND OUR ABILITY TO CONTINUOUSLY ENHANCE OUR PERFORMANCE.

Aperam enters phase 3 of its Leadership Journey and 5-year unsecured revolving credit facility

June 7 (Reuters) - APERAM SA ::ANNOUNCES PHASE 3 OF ITS LEADERSHIP JOURNEY WITH USD 150 MILLION ADDITIONAL ANNUALIZED GAINS TARGETED BY 2020.ANNOUNCES ENTERING INTO A 5 YEARS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF EUR 300 MILLION, REPLACING ITS 3 YEARS SECURED BORROWING BASE FACILITY OF USD 400 MILLION.NEW PHASE OF THE LEADERSHIP JOURNEY AIMS USD 150 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL ANNUALIZED EBITDA GAINS OVER THE PERIOD 2018 TO 2020.

Aperam says effective impact Chatelet outage in low double digits - conf call

May 11 (Reuters) - APERAM SA :ON CHATELET OUTAGE: IMPACT WILL BE MOSTLY IN Q2 - CONF CALL.ON BRAZIL: PROFITABILITY IS NOT MAJOR CONCERN TODAY VERSUS 2016 - CONF CALL.ON CHATELET OUTAGE: EFFECTIVE IMPACT LOW DOUBLE DIGIT ON EBITDA BUT MITIGATED - CONF CALL.ON CHATELET OUTAGE: Q1 EBITDA WOULD HAVE BEEN HIGHER WITHOUT OUTAGE - CONF CALL.ON Q2 BRAZIL OUTLOOK: SEASONALITY MEANS THAT Q2 IS ALWAYS STRONGER THAN Q1 IN VOLUMES - CONF CALL.ON M&A/GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES: WE DON'T SEE A DRAMATIC CHANGE IN THE OUTLOOK ON M&A COMPARED TO C. 6 MTHS AGO- CONF CALL.ON M&A/GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES: WE ARE ALWAYS LOOKING AT M&A BUT WITH A CAREFUL PROFILE- CONF CALL.SAYS INVENTORIES IN EUROPE ARE "NORMAL" - CONF CALL.ON SHARES TO BE BOUGHT BACK: SHARES TO BE CANCELLED - CONF CALL.

Aperam Q1 results beat Reuters poll

May 11 (Reuters) - Aperam Sa :Q1 EBITDA $171 MILLION VERSUS $151 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 REVENUE $1.28 BILLION VERSUS $1.23 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 NET INCOME $93 MILLION VERSUS $79.2 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 STEEL SHIPMENTS 486,000 TONNES VERSUS 482,000 TONNES IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 EBITDA/TONNE $352 VERSUS $232 YEAR AGO.APERAM - "DESPITE TRADITIONAL SEASONAL EFFECT IN BRAZIL, APERAM RELEASES RECORD Q1 RESULTS SINCE APERAM'S CREATION THANKS TO BETTER MARKET CONDITIONS AND HEALTHY REAL DEMAND IN EUROPE" - CEO."WE REMAIN HIGHLY FOCUSED ON OUR STRATEGY BASED ON SELF HELP MEASURES TO SUSTAIN APERAM'S COMPETITIVENESS AND FURTHER IMPROVE ITS OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE" - CEO.EBITDA IN Q2 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPARABLE TO EBITDA IN Q1 2017.NET DEBT TO BE COMPARABLE IN Q2 2017 COMPARED TO NET DEBT IN Q1 2017, POST DIVIDEND AND SHARE BUY-BACK EFFECT.

Mutares intends to acquire Aperam Stainless Services & Solutions Tubes Europe

Mutares AG : Mutares intends to acquire Aperam Stainless Services & Solutions Tubes Europe .Closing of transaction is expected to be completed by end of first half of 2017.

Aperam to divest French tubes activities

Aperam SA : Aperam announces its intention to divest Aperam Stainless Services & Solutions Tubes Europe, its French tubes activities . Any transaction would be expected to be completed by end of first half of 2017 .Is currently contemplating a binding offer from Mutares AG to acquire its stainless steel welded tubes entities located in ancerville and annecy in France.

Aperam expects Q3 EBITDA comparable to Q2

Aperam SA : Q2 net profit $53 million versus $53.3 million in Reuters poll . Q2 EBITDA $123 million versus $ 122 million in Reuters poll . Q2 EBITDA/tonne $237 versus $ 319 year ago . Q2 revenue $1.12 billion versus $1.14 billion in Reuters poll . EBITDA in Q3 2016 is expected to be comparable to EBITDA in Q2 2016 . Q2 steel shipments 520,000 tonnes versus 500,000 tonnes in Reuters poll .Net debt to decrease in Q3 2016.

Aperam announces Q2 2016 guidance

Aperam SA:EBITDA in Q2 2016 is expected to slightly increase compared to EBITDA in Q1 2016.Net debt to decrease in Q2 2016.