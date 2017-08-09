Edition:
Apar Industries Ltd (APAR.NS)

APAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

776.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.80 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs775.25
Open
Rs777.00
Day's High
Rs784.95
Day's Low
Rs775.00
Volume
3,638
Avg. Vol
17,825
52-wk High
Rs908.30
52-wk Low
Rs543.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Apar Industries June-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 03:51am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Apar Industries Ltd ::June quarter profit 399.4 million rupees versus 456.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 13.59 billion rupees versus 11.98 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Apar Industries to consider share buyback
Friday, 23 Dec 2016 06:05am EST 

Apar Industries Ltd :Says board to consider buyback of equity shares.  Full Article

