Aphria Inc (APH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal.To use proceeds from offering for development of infrastructure, expansion of geographic footprint in Canada​.Bought deal offering of 11 million common shares of company at a price of C$7.25 per common share​.

Aphria responds to CSA, TSX staff notices

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria says ‍welcomes new CSA disclosure guidelines, provides comment on TSX staff notice​.Aphria says difficult to determine what, if any, impact TSX staff notice could have on Aphria or its business at this time‍​.

Aphria Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria reports strong performance in Q1 2018, including record revenue and grams sold.Q1 earnings per share C$0.11.Aphria Inc - qtrly revenue ‍$ 6,120,359 versus $ 4,375,512​.Aphria Inc - ‍revenue for three months ended August 31, 2017 was approximately $6.1 million, representing a 7 pct increase over prior quarter's revenue​.Q1 revenue view C$5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aphria, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to TMX Group statement regarding regulatory engagement​

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria Inc - ‍co, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to tmx group statement regarding regulatory engagement​.Aphria - got confirmation from TMX that there is no CDS ban on clearing of securities of issuers with marijuana-related activities in U.S.​.

Aphria announces $11.5 mln strategic investment in Scientus Pharma

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria announces $11.5 million strategic investment in Scientus Pharma.Aphria Inc - ‍Invested $11.5 million in Hydrx Farms, Ltd by way of a senior, secured convertible debenture​.Aphria Inc - ‍Debenture has a two-year term and is convertible into common shares of Scientus Pharma at rate of $2.75 a share​.

Aphria reports qtrly rev $5.7 million

July 12 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Revenue for three months ended May 31, 2017 was $5.7 million , representing a 11.7 pct increase over prior quarter's revenue.Co's exceptional March and May harvests, along with inventory levels, allowed company to sell more than expected quarterly production of 650 kgs.In quarter, company reported $2.8 million in EBITDA, a 181 pct increase over prior quarter.Net loss for three months ended May 31, 2017 was $0.02 per share.Q4 revenue view c$5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aphria signs wholesale supply agreement with Scientus Pharma

July 4 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria inks major wholesale supply agreement with Scientus Pharma, Health Canada licensed dealer.Agreement to generate approximately $5 million in revenue for Aphria over 12-month contract.First delivery, under agreement will occur in middle of Aphria's Q2 of 2018.

Aphria confirms working partnership with LiUNA Local 625

June 19 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Confirms it has entered into a working partnership with LiUNA Local 625.

Aphria announces closing of $25 million secured term loan

May 9 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc : :Aphria announces closing of $25 million secured term loan.Aphria Inc - has closed on its previously announced five-year, $25 million term loan with WFCU credit union.

Aphria raises $100 mln to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities

April 20 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities.Aphria Inc- Expects that 50% of net proceeds of offering will be allocated towards currently unfunded portion of part IV expansion.Aphria Inc - Secured a $100 million raise, including a $75 million bought deal equity financing and $25 million in debt financing through a five-year term loan.Aphria Inc - As part of raise, Aphria entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.Aphria Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 11.54 million common shares of company at a price of $6.50 per common share.