Aphria Inc (APH.TO)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal.To use proceeds from offering for development of infrastructure, expansion of geographic footprint in Canada.Bought deal offering of 11 million common shares of company at a price of C$7.25 per common share.
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria says welcomes new CSA disclosure guidelines, provides comment on TSX staff notice.Aphria says difficult to determine what, if any, impact TSX staff notice could have on Aphria or its business at this time.
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria reports strong performance in Q1 2018, including record revenue and grams sold.Q1 earnings per share C$0.11.Aphria Inc - qtrly revenue $ 6,120,359 versus $ 4,375,512.Aphria Inc - revenue for three months ended August 31, 2017 was approximately $6.1 million, representing a 7 pct increase over prior quarter's revenue.Q1 revenue view C$5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria Inc - co, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to tmx group statement regarding regulatory engagement.Aphria - got confirmation from TMX that there is no CDS ban on clearing of securities of issuers with marijuana-related activities in U.S..
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria announces $11.5 million strategic investment in Scientus Pharma.Aphria Inc - Invested $11.5 million in Hydrx Farms, Ltd by way of a senior, secured convertible debenture.Aphria Inc - Debenture has a two-year term and is convertible into common shares of Scientus Pharma at rate of $2.75 a share.
July 12 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Revenue for three months ended May 31, 2017 was $5.7 million , representing a 11.7 pct increase over prior quarter's revenue.Co's exceptional March and May harvests, along with inventory levels, allowed company to sell more than expected quarterly production of 650 kgs.In quarter, company reported $2.8 million in EBITDA, a 181 pct increase over prior quarter.Net loss for three months ended May 31, 2017 was $0.02 per share.Q4 revenue view c$5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July 4 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria inks major wholesale supply agreement with Scientus Pharma, Health Canada licensed dealer.Agreement to generate approximately $5 million in revenue for Aphria over 12-month contract.First delivery, under agreement will occur in middle of Aphria's Q2 of 2018.
June 19 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Confirms it has entered into a working partnership with LiUNA Local 625.
May 9 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc : :Aphria announces closing of $25 million secured term loan.Aphria Inc - has closed on its previously announced five-year, $25 million term loan with WFCU credit union.
April 20 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities.Aphria Inc- Expects that 50% of net proceeds of offering will be allocated towards currently unfunded portion of part IV expansion.Aphria Inc - Secured a $100 million raise, including a $75 million bought deal equity financing and $25 million in debt financing through a five-year term loan.Aphria Inc - As part of raise, Aphria entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.Aphria Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 11.54 million common shares of company at a price of $6.50 per common share.
