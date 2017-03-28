Edition:
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)

APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,932.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs19.05 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs1,912.95
Open
Rs1,915.00
Day's High
Rs1,937.00
Day's Low
Rs1,915.00
Volume
2,455
Avg. Vol
12,311
52-wk High
Rs1,968.30
52-wk Low
Rs821.00

APL Apollo Tubes says new unit at Raipur, Chhattisgarh has started production
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 04:23am EDT 

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd :Says newly set-up unit of the company at village Bendri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh has started production.  Full Article

APL Apollo Tubes receives 2 design patents
Wednesday, 11 Jan 2017 07:01am EST 

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd :Says receives 2 design patents.  Full Article

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

