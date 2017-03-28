APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)
APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,932.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,932.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs19.05 (+1.00%)
Rs19.05 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs1,912.95
Rs1,912.95
Open
Rs1,915.00
Rs1,915.00
Day's High
Rs1,937.00
Rs1,937.00
Day's Low
Rs1,915.00
Rs1,915.00
Volume
2,455
2,455
Avg. Vol
12,311
12,311
52-wk High
Rs1,968.30
Rs1,968.30
52-wk Low
Rs821.00
Rs821.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
APL Apollo Tubes says new unit at Raipur, Chhattisgarh has started production
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APL Apollo Tubes receives 2 design patents
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd