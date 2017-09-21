Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Prathap C Reddy as whole time director designated as exec chairman.Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees on private placement basis.

India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit more than halves

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd :June quarter profit 352.1 million rupees versus 721.7 million rupees last year.June quarter net sales 16.84 billion rupees versus 14.65 billion rupees last year.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down 40.7 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd ::March quarter profit 481.6 million rupees.March quarter total income 16.71 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 813.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 14.57 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.Says approved reappointment of Prathap C Reddy as executive chairman.

IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals

May 19 (Reuters) - Ihh Healthcare Bhd -:Refer to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 6.07% equity interest in apollo hospitals enterprise limited.Deal for total cash consideration of inr8.198 billion.Unit has disposed its remaining shareholdings in apollo comprising 6.7 million ordinary shares of inr5.00 each.Save for an extraordinary gain of 559.038 million rgt , transactions are not expected to have any material effect on eps of group for fy ending 31 Dec 2017.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise allots NCDs worth 2 bln rupees to HDFC Bank

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd :Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd.

IHH Healthcare says unit disposed 8.4 mln shares in Apollo Hospitals

Ihh Healthcare Bhd : Unit disposed 8.4 million ordinary shares of INR5.00 each of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited . Disposal for a total cash consideration of INR10.7 billion .Expected gain from the disposal is approximately RM312.1 million.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Dec-qtr profit down about 40 pct

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 728.3 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 16.81 billion rupees . net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 14.25 billion rupees .says approved issue of ncds worth 2 billion rupees.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Sept-qtr profit up about 3 pct

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 919.9 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 16.34 billion rupees .Net profit in sept quarter last year was 895.5 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 14.10 billion rupees.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit down about 18 pct

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Says June -quarter net profit 721.7 million rupees . June -quarter net sales 14.65 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 875.1 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 13.06 billion rupees .

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 5 bln rupees

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 5 billion rupees, revision in co's borrowing limits up to 35 billion rupees .