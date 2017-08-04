Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)
241.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.25 (-0.92%)
Rs243.55
Rs243.55
Rs243.95
Rs240.00
200,575
3,752,482
Rs288.45
Rs171.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct
Apollo Tyres March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct
Apollo Tyres commences commercial production at manufacturing facility in Hungary
Apollo Tyres consol Dec-qtr profit rises about 12 pct
Apollo Tyres says Kerala high court sanctioned amalgamation of Apollo Mauritius Holdings
Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales inr 32.85 billion
India's Apollo Tyres March-qtr consol net profit down about 20 pct
Apollo Tyres Ltd says ops at co's Oragadam plant disrupted due to flooding
Apollo Tyres Ltd:Production operations of the company's plant located at oragadam, tamil nadu have been disrupted due to flooding.Production was disrupted in 3 shifts till December 02, 2015. the production loss due to this natural calamity is 450 mt (approximately). Full Article
BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP
