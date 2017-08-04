Edition:
Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

241.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs243.55
Open
Rs243.55
Day's High
Rs243.95
Day's Low
Rs240.00
Volume
200,575
Avg. Vol
3,752,482
52-wk High
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 06:46am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Tyres Ltd ::June quarter consol PAT 883 million rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total revenue 35.46 billion rupees versus 35.92 billion rupees last year.Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees on private placement basis.  Full Article

Apollo Tyres March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct
Friday, 5 May 2017 07:20am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Apollo Tyres Ltd :Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.Seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs upto 15 billion rupees.Consol March quarter net profit 2.28 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total revenue 36.39 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol profit was 2.50 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was inr 32.89 billion.  Full Article

Apollo Tyres commences commercial production at manufacturing facility in Hungary
Friday, 7 Apr 2017 08:21am EDT 

Apollo Tyres Ltd :Says commencement of commercial production at manufacturing facility in Hungary with effect from April 7, 2017.  Full Article

Apollo Tyres consol Dec-qtr profit rises about 12 pct
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 04:09am EST 

Apollo Tyres Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 2.96 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 37.04 billion rupees . Consesnsus forecast for Dec-quarter consol profit was 2.63 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 32.03 billion rupees.  Full Article

Apollo Tyres says Kerala high court sanctioned amalgamation of Apollo Mauritius Holdings
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 02:29am EDT 

Apollo Tyres Ltd : Scheme of amalgamation of Apollo (Mauritius) Holdings Pvt. Ltd was sanctioned by the high court of Kerala on August 26, 2016 .  Full Article

Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales inr 32.85 billion
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 04:15am EDT 

Apollo Tyres Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales INR 32.85 billion . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.84 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 28.32 billion rupees . Approves seeking members' nod for NCD issue of up to 7.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's Apollo Tyres March-qtr consol net profit down about 20 pct
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 07:42am EDT 

Apollo Tyres Ltd : India's Apollo Tyres Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 2.45 billion rupees; consol net sales 29.66 billion rupees . India's Apollo Tyres Ltd March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 2.87 billion rupees . India's Apollo Tyres Ltd - Board approved issue of NCDs worth 10 billion rupees to be allotted in one or more tranches . Recommended final dividend of INR 2 per share .  Full Article

Apollo Tyres Ltd says ops at co's Oragadam plant disrupted due to flooding
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 11:32am EST 

Apollo Tyres Ltd:Production operations of the company's plant located at oragadam, tamil nadu have been disrupted due to flooding.Production was disrupted in 3 shifts till December 02, 2015. the production loss due to this natural calamity is 450 mt (approximately).  Full Article

Apollo Tyres Ltd News

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets ‍listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP​

* ‍listing/trading approval for 63 million shares issued to QIBs through QIP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

