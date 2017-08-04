Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Tyres Ltd ::June quarter consol PAT 883 million rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total revenue 35.46 billion rupees versus 35.92 billion rupees last year.Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees on private placement basis.

May 5 (Reuters) - Apollo Tyres Ltd :Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.Seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs upto 15 billion rupees.Consol March quarter net profit 2.28 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total revenue 36.39 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol profit was 2.50 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was inr 32.89 billion.

Apollo Tyres commences commercial production at manufacturing facility in Hungary

Apollo Tyres Ltd :Says commencement of commercial production at manufacturing facility in Hungary with effect from April 7, 2017.

Apollo Tyres Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 2.96 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 37.04 billion rupees . Consesnsus forecast for Dec-quarter consol profit was 2.63 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 32.03 billion rupees.

Apollo Tyres says Kerala high court sanctioned amalgamation of Apollo Mauritius Holdings

Apollo Tyres Ltd : Scheme of amalgamation of Apollo (Mauritius) Holdings Pvt. Ltd was sanctioned by the high court of Kerala on August 26, 2016 .

Apollo Tyres Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales INR 32.85 billion . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.84 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 28.32 billion rupees . Approves seeking members' nod for NCD issue of up to 7.50 billion rupees .

Apollo Tyres Ltd : India's Apollo Tyres Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 2.45 billion rupees; consol net sales 29.66 billion rupees . India's Apollo Tyres Ltd March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 2.87 billion rupees . India's Apollo Tyres Ltd - Board approved issue of NCDs worth 10 billion rupees to be allotted in one or more tranches . Recommended final dividend of INR 2 per share .

Apollo Tyres Ltd says ops at co's Oragadam plant disrupted due to flooding

Apollo Tyres Ltd:Production operations of the company's plant located at oragadam, tamil nadu have been disrupted due to flooding.Production was disrupted in 3 shifts till December 02, 2015. the production loss due to this natural calamity is 450 mt (approximately).