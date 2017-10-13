Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd (APNJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aspen Pharmacare says ‍UK CMA opens investigation against company

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :‍UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY HAS OPENED AN INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASPEN​.‍INVESTIGATION INTO ANTI-COMPETITIVE CONDUCT ON SUPPLY OF FLUDROCORTISONE ACETATE 0.1 MG TABLETS, DEXAMETHASONE 2 MG TABLETS IN UK​.‍INVESTIGATION IS AT AN EARLY, INFORMATION-GATHERING STAGE.CMA CONFIRMED THAT, AT THIS TIME, IT HAS NOT REACHED ANY CONCLUSION ON WHETHER COMPETITION LAW HAS BEEN INFRINGED​.‍ASPEN IS NOT CURRENTLY IN A POSITION TO COMMENT ON INVESTIGATION​.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings ‍welcomes SA Competition Commission’s decision not to refer complaint about Aspen

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD ::‍WELCOMES SOUTH AFRICAN COMPETITION COMMISSION'S DECISION TO DROP ITS INVESTIGATION OF ASPEN FOR SUSPECTED ABUSE OF DOMINANCE AND EXCESSIVE PRICING.

South Africa's Competition Commission to drop investigation against Aspen

Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission::DECIDED TO DROP INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASPEN, EQUITY PRIVATE LTD BECAUSE EXCESSIVE PRICING CASE CANNOT BE SUSTAINED.DECIDED TO DROP INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASPEN, EQUITY PRIVATE LTD BECAUSE EXCESSIVE PRICING CASE CANNOT BE SUSTAINED.COMMISSION CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE THE COMPLAINTS INITIATED AGAINST ROCHE, GENENTECH AND PFIZER.FOR ASPEN, INVESTIGATION REVEALED REVENUES ATTRIBUTABLE TO MYLERAN, ALKERAN, LEUKERAN ARE VERY LOW.IN RESPECT OF EQUITY, PROBE REVEALED THAT THE DRUG, XALKORI CRIZOTINIB (XALKORI), IS NOT YET REGISTERED IN SOUTH AFRICA.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings posts FY revenue 41,2 bln rand

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD :FY REVENUE BY 16% TO 41,2 BILLION RAND.RAISED NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ("NHEPS") BY 16% TO 1 463 CENTS IN YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017..HAS DECLARED A GROSS DIVIDEND, WHICH IS PAID FROM INCOME RESERVES, OF 287 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS.

Aspen Pharmacare sees full-year NHEPS up 13 pct-18 pct

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd ::‍SEES FY NEHPS AT 1428.0 CENTS PER SHARE TO 1491.2 CENTS PER SHARE, UP 13 PERCENT - 18 PERCENT.SEES HEPS UP 43 PCT TO 48 PCT TO 1271.3 CENTS PER SHARE TO 1315.7 CENTS PER SHARE IN YEAR TO JUNE 30, 2017​​.‍SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO DEVALUATION OF ASPEN'S VENEZUELAN BUSINESS IN PRIOR YEAR​.

Aspen Pharmacare says Italian court directs co to pay fine of 5.2 mln euros

June 14 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd ::Has been informed that Italian court has dismissed Aspen's appeal against Italian Competition Authority.Appeal relating to Aspen's portfolio of oncology products distributed in Italy.Effect of ruling is that Aspen will be obliged to now pay fine imposed by ICA in amount of eur 5.2 million, plus interest thereon.Says will engage its advisers and consider matter further against receipt of those reasons.

Aspen Pharmacare says not yet had any engagement with commission on matters raised

June 14 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :‍To date, not had any engagement with commission on matters contained in commission's announcement of 13 June 2017​.

Aspen Pharmacare responds to South African Competition Commission investigation announcement

June 13 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :Noted announcement by South African Competition Commission.Announcement that SACC will be investigating co for suspected abuse of dominance in respect of provision of cancer medication in South Africa.‍Committed to full and constructive engagement with Competition Commission in this investigation.Not increased pricing of its products outside of this regulatory framework.Clearly demonstrated its commitment to providing quality medicines affordably over many years; Supply of oncology products in question is no exception​​​​.

Aspen Pharmacare says hasn't raised prices outside regulatory framework

May 30 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd ::Further confirms pharmaceutical prices are approved by department of health in terms of single exit price regulatory framework.Aspen had not increased pricing of its products outside of this regulatory framework."Democratic Alliance is satisfied that there is no evidence that Aspen is involved in same practices that they are accused of having pursued in Europe​".

Aspen says EC to investigate co, European units

May 15 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd ::Opening of European Commission proceedings.Confirms European Commission opened proceedings to investigate certain actions of Aspen Holdings, certain of its European subsidiaries.Will work constructively with European Commission in its process.Not currently in a position to comment on these proceedings.