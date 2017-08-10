Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adani Port And Special Economic Zone Ltd :Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Adani as MD.Gets members' nod for appointment of Karan Adani as CEO.Gets members' nod for approval of offer to subscribe to securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion.Gets members' nod for approval of offer to subscribe to NCDs on private placement basis.

May 23 (Reuters) - Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd :Not received report from CAG in relation to news about CAG stating Vizhinjam port agreement not in favour of state.

April 25 (Reuters) - Adani Port And Special Economic Zone Ltd :Says Adani Ports form JV with France's CMA CGM to operate container terminal at Mundra port.'.Says APSEZ and CMA CGM to jointly operate container terminal 4 at Mundra port for 15 years.Says partnership has an option to extend the contract twice for 10 more years.Says new terminal will have an annual capacity of 1.3 million TEUs.

Sime Darby Bhd : Entered into MoU with MMC Port Holdings Sdn and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited .MoU to study feasibility of developing an integrated maritime city on Carey Island, Selangor.

Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd : Adani Group eyes global expansion with new container port in Malaysia . Says Adani Ports signs MoU with MMC Ports to set up a container port in Carey Island, Malaysia . Says the port will be dominated by container infrastructure . Says proposed port to be a part of Port Klang's extension in malaysia . Signed another MoU with MMC Ports and Sime Darby Property to develop an integrated maritime city in Malaysia.

Adani Port & Special Economic Zone Ltd : Says allotment of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis .Says raises 10 billion rupees via NCD allotment.

Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd :Says co bought back 2500 NCDs aggregating to 2.50 billion rupees.

Adani Port & Special Economic Zone Ltd : Says approved issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes worth up to $500 million .Says to use proceeds for refinancing of existing indebtedness.

Reserve Bank of India:Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited raises foreign investment limit from 40 percent to 49 percent.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 8.36 billion rupees; consol net sales 18.17 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 6.19 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.39 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.09 billion rupees . Says coastal shipping, commissioning of CT4, growth in volumes at Kattupalli to be focus areas .