Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)

AP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$41.01
Open
$41.05
Day's High
$41.17
Day's Low
$40.85
Volume
75,038
Avg. Vol
178,284
52-wk High
$41.79
52-wk Low
$32.37

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 08:50am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍up to $42 million​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan will own an undivided 50% interest in commercial component​.  Full Article

Allied announces $270 mln equity offering
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 04:49pm EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied announces $270 million equity offering.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment- agreement with syndicate of underwriters to issue to public 6.9 million units from treasury at price of $39/unit​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- ‍intends to use proceeds of offering to fund balance of expected $500 million of capital investment in 2017​.  Full Article

Allied qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.54​
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:24pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust AP_U.TO:Allied announces second-quarter results.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment trust qtrly ‍ AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.39​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍ FFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.54​.Q2 FFO per share view c$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 05:24pm EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust -:Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area.Deal for $60 million.Allied properties real estate investment trust - ‍"we do not expect to pursue either intensification opportunity in near term"​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - financed acquisition by utilizing portion of proceeds from most recent unsecured debenture financing.Expects acquisition to be neutral to its ffo per unit at outset.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - expects acquisition to become modestly accretive to ffo per unit during first 5 years of ownership.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - property was free and clear of mortgage financing on closing.  Full Article

Allied announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.53
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 04:28pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied announces first-quarter results.Qtrly NAV per unit $ 36.19.Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.40.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.53.Allied Properties Real Estate - Expects operating and development environment to be generally favourable for remainder of year and into 2018.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Internal forecast for year contemplates mid-single-digit percentage growth in same-asset NOI.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Internal forecast for year contemplates low-to mid-single-digit percentage growth in FFO per unit.  Full Article

Allied Properties REIT announces $200 million offering of 3.636% series c senior unsecured debentures
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 12:32pm EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied Properties REIT announces $200 million offering of 3.636% series c senior unsecured debentures.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.636% per annum and will mature on April 21, 2025.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts drawn on co's unsecured revolving operating facility.  Full Article

ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.54
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 04:36pm EST 

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : ALLIED ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS . EXPECTS ITS OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO BE GENERALLY FAVOURABLE IN 2017 . QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.54 . SEES 2017 MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN SAME-ASSET NOI . QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.42 .SEES 2017 LOW- TO MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN FFO PER UNIT.  Full Article

Allied Properties REIT says approved monthly cash distribution increase from $0.125 to $0.1275/unit
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 07:30pm EST 

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Approved an increase in monthly cash distributions from $0.125 to $0.1275 per unit .Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces distribution increase for 2017.  Full Article

Allied announces $200 million equity offering
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 04:18pm EDT 

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Allied announces $200 million equity offering . Intends to use about $56 million of proceeds to pay down unsecured line of credit, about $38 million to repay mortgages . Entered agreement to issue to public, on a bought-deal basis, 5.3 million units from treasury at $37.80/unit .Intends to use about $88 million of net proceeds of offering to fund acquisitions announced on Aug 3.  Full Article

Riocan,allied,Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 07:00am EDT 

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Riocan, allied and Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne .Allied Properties says deal for $180 million.  Full Article

