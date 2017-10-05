Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍up to $42 million​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan will own an undivided 50% interest in commercial component​.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied announces $270 million equity offering.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment- agreement with syndicate of underwriters to issue to public 6.9 million units from treasury at price of $39/unit​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- ‍intends to use proceeds of offering to fund balance of expected $500 million of capital investment in 2017​.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust AP_U.TO:Allied announces second-quarter results.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment trust qtrly ‍ AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.39​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍ FFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.54​.Q2 FFO per share view c$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

June 20 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust -:Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area.Deal for $60 million.Allied properties real estate investment trust - ‍"we do not expect to pursue either intensification opportunity in near term"​.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - financed acquisition by utilizing portion of proceeds from most recent unsecured debenture financing.Expects acquisition to be neutral to its ffo per unit at outset.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - expects acquisition to become modestly accretive to ffo per unit during first 5 years of ownership.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - property was free and clear of mortgage financing on closing.

May 3 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied announces first-quarter results.Qtrly NAV per unit $ 36.19.Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.40.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.53.Allied Properties Real Estate - Expects operating and development environment to be generally favourable for remainder of year and into 2018.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Internal forecast for year contemplates mid-single-digit percentage growth in same-asset NOI.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Internal forecast for year contemplates low-to mid-single-digit percentage growth in FFO per unit.

April 18 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Allied Properties REIT announces $200 million offering of 3.636% series c senior unsecured debentures.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.636% per annum and will mature on April 21, 2025.Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts drawn on co's unsecured revolving operating facility.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : ALLIED ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS . EXPECTS ITS OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO BE GENERALLY FAVOURABLE IN 2017 . QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.54 . SEES 2017 MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN SAME-ASSET NOI . QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.42 .SEES 2017 LOW- TO MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN FFO PER UNIT.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Approved an increase in monthly cash distributions from $0.125 to $0.1275 per unit .Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces distribution increase for 2017.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Allied announces $200 million equity offering . Intends to use about $56 million of proceeds to pay down unsecured line of credit, about $38 million to repay mortgages . Entered agreement to issue to public, on a bought-deal basis, 5.3 million units from treasury at $37.80/unit .Intends to use about $88 million of net proceeds of offering to fund acquisitions announced on Aug 3.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Riocan, allied and Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne .Allied Properties says deal for $180 million.