Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Algonquin Power & Utilities' unit to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company.​

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :Algonquin Power & Utilities - unit entered into agreement with Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company Inc​.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - ‍will finance transaction using cash on hand and existing credit facilities​.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - ‍proposed transaction is structured as a stock purchase in exchange for a cash purchase price of U.S. $70 million​.

Algonquin Power & Utilities reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp -:Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp announces 2017 second quarter and year to date financial results.Qtrly earnings per share $0.12.Qtrly revenue $453.2 million versus $222.8 million.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.13.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Algonquin Power & Utilities announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

May 11 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2017 first quarter financial results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.07.Q1 revenue C$557.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$606.6 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces private offering of $300 mln senior unsecured debentures

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces private offering of $300 million senior unsecured debentures for Algonquin Power Co. . unit offered for sale cdn$300 million 4.09% senior unsecured debentures with a maturity date of February 17, 2027 .Proceeds from apco debentures will be used to repay existing indebtedness.

Algonquin Power,Empire District announce Kansas Corporation Commission authorization of merger transaction

Empire District Electric Co : Transaction closing is expected to occur on or about Jan. 1, 2017 .Algonquin power & Utilities Corp. and the Empire District Electric Company announce Kansas Corporation Commission authorization of merger transaction.

Algonquin power qtrly adj shr $0.11

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 second quarter and year to date financial results . Q2 revenue c$222.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$244.4 million .Adjusted net earnings of $30.9 million or $0.11 per common share in the second quarter of 2016.

Algonquin power qtrly adj shr $0.11

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 second quarter and year to date financial results . Q2 revenue c$222.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$244.4 million .Adjusted net earnings of $30.9 million or $0.11 per common share in the second quarter of 2016.

Empire shareholders approve merger with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Empire District Electric Co : Empire shareholders approve merger with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp . Says shareholders approved merger agreement with approximately 95.5 percent of votes cast .Continue to expect transaction to close in Q1 of 2017.

Algonquin Power & Utilities adjusted net earnings $0.21/shr

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.21 per share . Board approved a 10% dividend increase to a total annual dividend of u.s. $0.4235 per common share . Algonquin power & utilities corp. Announces 2016 first quarter financial results . Q1 earnings per share c$0.15 . Q1 revenue c$341.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$406.5 million .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10% dividend increase

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0385 annually per common share to a total dividend of u.s. $0.4235 per common share . Declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1059 per share on its common shares .Algonquin power & utilities corp. Announces 10% dividend increase and declares second quarter 2016 common share dividend of u.s. $0.1059 (cdn. $0.13613).